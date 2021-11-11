Famous Food Icon Reveals How Kate Middleton Acts Outside Of The Public Eye

If there's one thing that fascinates the world when it comes to the royal family (aside from the drama and feuding, of course) it's imagining what the privileged clan are really like when the palace doors close. Does Queen Elizabeth II enjoy a "Real Housewives" marathon with a glass of wine? Is Prince William a fan of snuggling up for a Netflix binge in his Disney Princess PJs? Okay, maybe that one's just us...

But while we can't necessarily answer those questions (though we're obviously hoping it's a yes to all of the above), what we can do is give you an insight into the real Kate Middleton away from the glitz and the glamour of the red carpet and high-profile public appearances. One super famous British food icon is lifting the biscuit tin lid on how the mom of three really is behind closed doors.

Mary Berry — who's a huge name in the U.K. and an original star of the popular "The Great British Baking Show" — opened up about the Duchess of Cambridge's real demeanour in an interview where she opened up about what it's really like to be around the stunning wife of William.