Famous Food Icon Reveals How Kate Middleton Acts Outside Of The Public Eye
If there's one thing that fascinates the world when it comes to the royal family (aside from the drama and feuding, of course) it's imagining what the privileged clan are really like when the palace doors close. Does Queen Elizabeth II enjoy a "Real Housewives" marathon with a glass of wine? Is Prince William a fan of snuggling up for a Netflix binge in his Disney Princess PJs? Okay, maybe that one's just us...
But while we can't necessarily answer those questions (though we're obviously hoping it's a yes to all of the above), what we can do is give you an insight into the real Kate Middleton away from the glitz and the glamour of the red carpet and high-profile public appearances. One super famous British food icon is lifting the biscuit tin lid on how the mom of three really is behind closed doors.
Mary Berry — who's a huge name in the U.K. and an original star of the popular "The Great British Baking Show" — opened up about the Duchess of Cambridge's real demeanour in an interview where she opened up about what it's really like to be around the stunning wife of William.
Kate Middleton is 'giggly' and 'confident'
Mary Berry opened up about cooking with the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, during an appearance on the British morning show "This Morning" on November 10, where she revealed what it was really like to be in the kitchen with the royal. Berry revealed that she found Kate to be very capable with food, but that doesn't go without a little self-doubt. "She's confident and she's giggly and [she'll say,] 'I don't think I can,' but she does," Berry said of Kate.
The food star then recalled one specific occasion when the royal really impressed with her baking skills. "[Kate] was piping cupcakes and, you know, they were, if not better than mine, they were beautiful and she was laughing away and enjoying it. And I think she's a great person, she'll have a go at anything."
This isn't the first time Kate's skills in the kitchen have been highlighted by the British baker, either. Back in December 2019, Kate revealed she has a special tradition for her and William's three children's birthdays — baking their cakes herself! "I love making the cake. It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up until midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it," she said on "Mary Berry's A Berry Royal Christmas." So sweet, literally!
Should we expect Kate's Cupcakes as a pop-up shop out the back of Kensington Palace soon?