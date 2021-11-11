How Did Miranda Lambert's Husband Celebrate Her Birthday?

Not only is Brendan McLoughlin incredibly handsome, but he also knows all the right things to say to his wife. Celebrations were in order for the country superstar on her birthday, and her man made sure she felt all the love in the world. The hunky police officer took to his Instagram page to share a series of photos of Lambert to celebrate her special day. It may not have been a milestone birthday but that didn't stop McLoughlin from making the big 3-8 special for his wife.

"This world became such a better place with you in it. You are a light for those in the dark, a voice for the ones who can't be heard and most important of all, you're the most amazing wife day in and day out," McLoughlin wrote on the post. One of the photos included a solo shot of Lambert gazing into the camera while sporting a cream-colored dress with semi-sheer cutouts. Another photo encompassed her love for animals as she hugged her two pups. McLoughlin added, "I hope today brings you as much joy as you bring to me daily. Happiest of birthdays @mirandalambert. I love you."

Several fans gave McLoughlin mad props for the sweet tribute, while Lambert also made sure to weigh in. "I love you my sweet husband!" she wrote in the comments section. "Thanks for making me breakfast this morning! Love me some bday bacon." Ugh, we can't get enough of these two!