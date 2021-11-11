How Did Miranda Lambert's Husband Celebrate Her Birthday?
Unlike many other Hollywood starlets who marry someone else in the industry, Miranda Lambert has heart-eyes for Brendan McLoughlin, her husband who happens to have a very normal, non-Hollywood job as a police officer. As fans know, Lambert used to be married to country crooner Blake Shelton, but the pair's marriage was short-lived, ending in a bitter divorce in 2015. What wasn't meant to be wasn't meant to be, and we have finally gotten over the former couple's split. Now, Lambert and McLoughlin have been happily married since 2019 and we love their sweet romance. Of course, we all know that Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot in July, and it seems like everything worked out for the best for the famous exes.
McLoughlin and Lambert seem to be head-over-heels in love. The two never shy away from celebrating one another on social media, whether it be a personal accomplishment or a career accomplishment. "Could not be any more proud for @mirandalambert on the opening of her bar on Broadway @casarosanashville . The love for your art and the passion to stay true to who you are shine in every step of this establishment," McLoughlin raved of Lambert in May. He also gave the sweetest comparison, calling his wife the "Sandy to my Danny," quipping that he'd "do the world a favor and let @johntravolta keep singing that one."
Now, McLoughlin's post on Lambert's birthday proved to be just as sweet!
Brendan McLoughlin has some sweet words for Miranda Lambert
Not only is Brendan McLoughlin incredibly handsome, but he also knows all the right things to say to his wife. Celebrations were in order for the country superstar on her birthday, and her man made sure she felt all the love in the world. The hunky police officer took to his Instagram page to share a series of photos of Lambert to celebrate her special day. It may not have been a milestone birthday but that didn't stop McLoughlin from making the big 3-8 special for his wife.
"This world became such a better place with you in it. You are a light for those in the dark, a voice for the ones who can't be heard and most important of all, you're the most amazing wife day in and day out," McLoughlin wrote on the post. One of the photos included a solo shot of Lambert gazing into the camera while sporting a cream-colored dress with semi-sheer cutouts. Another photo encompassed her love for animals as she hugged her two pups. McLoughlin added, "I hope today brings you as much joy as you bring to me daily. Happiest of birthdays @mirandalambert. I love you."
Several fans gave McLoughlin mad props for the sweet tribute, while Lambert also made sure to weigh in. "I love you my sweet husband!" she wrote in the comments section. "Thanks for making me breakfast this morning! Love me some bday bacon." Ugh, we can't get enough of these two!