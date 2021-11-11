Christine Brown Confirms Whether She's Still In Touch With Kody

Christine Brown thinks that leaving Kody is one of the best decisions she's ever made in her life. In a Cameo video she posted for a fan, the "Sister Wives" star shared her thoughts about the recent breakup, and it looks like she has not regretted her decision — not one bit. "Thank you for supporting me with leaving Kody," she said on the video, per Us Weekly. "The decision was a long time coming, and I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did, and life is so great."

"Life is so wonderful. I never thought it would be simple. I never thought it would be easy," she added, per the California News Times. After all, being involved in a marriage with five people screams complications. While she previously admitted to wanting to be in a polygamous union rather than a monogamous one, she didn't have the best time being married to Kody. Even her aunt, Kristyn Decker, as she told the "Reality Life with Kate Casey" podcast that Christine got the short end of the stick in the relationship. "I don't think Christine's been genuinely — what I call genuinely happy — for forever, since day one," she shared, per People.

But while Christine has escaped the polygamous life, can she really break free from Kody, too?