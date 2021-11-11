Christine Brown Confirms Whether She's Still In Touch With Kody
Christine Brown thinks that leaving Kody is one of the best decisions she's ever made in her life. In a Cameo video she posted for a fan, the "Sister Wives" star shared her thoughts about the recent breakup, and it looks like she has not regretted her decision — not one bit. "Thank you for supporting me with leaving Kody," she said on the video, per Us Weekly. "The decision was a long time coming, and I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did, and life is so great."
"Life is so wonderful. I never thought it would be simple. I never thought it would be easy," she added, per the California News Times. After all, being involved in a marriage with five people screams complications. While she previously admitted to wanting to be in a polygamous union rather than a monogamous one, she didn't have the best time being married to Kody. Even her aunt, Kristyn Decker, as she told the "Reality Life with Kate Casey" podcast that Christine got the short end of the stick in the relationship. "I don't think Christine's been genuinely — what I call genuinely happy — for forever, since day one," she shared, per People.
But while Christine has escaped the polygamous life, can she really break free from Kody, too?
Christine Brown is still "communicating" with Kody
Christine Brown seems to be thriving now that she's newly single, but she still hopes that she and Kody can still be friendly with each other. "It's a phenomenal world. It's a whole new world and I just hope that Kody and I can still remain friends during all of this," she said in the same Cameo video, per Us Weekly. She explained that the both of them are "still [really] communicating with each other and stuff," but their relationship isn't as smooth sailing as she'd hoped. She said that there are "good days and bad days." Christine also said that it's important for her to maintain a good relationship with Kody, considering how they still have to co-parent. "We have a life still together after this because we have kids to raise, and Truely's 11," she shared. "We have to just be good and amiable and things like that. I think it's just important to remember that."
While Christine is putting on a brave face, an insider told Us Weekly on November 11 that the two are "not on good terms right now because of her decision," but Christine is aware that "he'll eventually have to get past his moodiness since they have children together and eventually have to figure out how to coparent amicably." Kody, meanwhile, "hates that Christine is showing off how happy she is to not be with him anymore." Hey, the end of any relationship that long certainly takes time to settle.