How Are Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Acting Toward Each Other After Being Married?

Ah, the feeling of being young and in love. There's nothing else quite like it. Especially when the relationship is in the honeymoon phase, it feels like nothing can ever come between you and your partner. Unfortunately, for most people, however, the honeymoon phase ultimately ends and the real test to see how strong your relationship is begins. Some celebrities have experienced this phenomenon before, and didn't appreciate it, like rapper Cam'ron.

Cam'ron told "The Breakfast Club" in 2017 that the reason why he ended his decade-long relationship with reality star JuJu was because he felt the honeymoon phase was long gone. "For me, it just wasn't fun anymore. When Instagram came out, it was fun in the beginning and then it became serious. [JuJu would say] 'Why you following her?' or, 'You like that person picture,' or 'People are saying this.' And I'm like, 'Yo, you gotta be my best friend for because that's what I'm in it for,'" Cam'ron said. "It just stopped being fun and I think she felt that way too."

But what about married couples? Does the spark eventually go away for them, too? "People often think that when everything calms down, the love is gone," Toronto LGBTQ+ matchmaker Claire AH told Global News. "In actuality, we are able to explore a deep, rich long-term connection." Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got married on July 3, and it's been five months since this happy couple said "I do." So, we were wondering: How is their relationship holding up, and is the spark still there between them?