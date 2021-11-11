The Heartfelt Moment Between Kate Middleton And A Holocaust Survivor

On November 10, the day before the U.K.'s annual Remembrance Day (or, for American readers, the U.S. version of Veteran's Day), Kate Middleton attended the Imperial War Museum in order to introduce two art exhibitions. Per Marie Claire, one of the two galleries, titled "Generations: Portraits of Holocaust Survivors," included two different portraits taken by none other than Kate herself. Both photographs featured respective Holocaust survivors who had been children during the Nazi occupation of Europe, along with their grandchildren, taken in a style reminiscent of modern royal portraiture that any museum visitor would find at home at London's National Gallery.

During the event, the Duchess of Cambridge reunited with her photographic subjects, Stephen Frank, a survivor of the Theresienstadt concentration camp, and Yvonne Bernstein, who survived Auschwitz (via ArtNet News). In an Instagram posted after the event, both Kate and Prince William captured their meeting on camera, writing, "Today's visit to the 'Generations: Portraits of the Holocaust' exhibition at the Imperial War Museum brought back many memories of incredible people that The Duchess has met and poignant stories that she has heard in recent years," adding, "It's vital these stories live on for younger generations." But that's far from the only thing Kate had to say about seeing survivors Frank and Bernstein at the exhibition.