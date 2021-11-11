How Jada Pinkett Smith Referred To Trey Smith On His Birthday

Being a step-parent can be one of the toughest jobs in the world, especially when many people believe you will never be as great as the child's biological parent. But once the step-parent finds that bond with their step-child, there is nothing that can get between their love and care for one another.

Take, for instance, NFL player Russell Wilson, who married to international superstar Ciara, and became the stepfather to Future Zahir Wilburn, rapper Future's son. Instead of running away from his responsibilities, or harboring hate towards baby Future because of his problematic father, Wilson embraced his new parental role wholeheartedly. ""Being a stepdad ... has taught me, really, what love is like, what life is really like, [and] how God intends us to love," Wilson said in a "Good Morning America" interview in June 2020. "One of the greatest gifts in the world is children."

Jada Pinkett Smith also became a step-parent when she got married to Will Smith on December 31, 1997. Will's oldest son, Trey, was about 5 years old, and Jada wanted to actively play a role in his life — even if Trey's mom wasn't too happy about it, per Today. It is now 24 years since Will and Jada got married, and Trey just celebrated another year around the sun. Jada could not be more excited, and gave Trey the cutest nickname to celebrate his birthday.