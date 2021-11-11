Why Didn't Thomas Rhett Bring His Wife To The CMAs?
Thomas Rhett is a fan-favorite country music artist and has gifted the world with his heartfelt lyrics for several years now. He attended the 2021 CMAs on November 10 looking as dapper as ever. He usually has his wife, Lauren Akins, by his side. However, there was a bit of a change this time around.
Despite Atkins not being able to attend this year's awards show, her handsome husband didn't walk the red carpet alone. He had another gorgeous lady by his side — his mom, Paige Lankford! The "Die a Happy Man" singer brought his mom along and she was more than happy to fill in for the evening. "Bring your mom to work day was soooo much fun!!! Thank you @thomasrhettakins for bringing me!" she posted on Instagram.
Lankford dazzled on the red carpet alongside her famous son. She looked amazing! Even her daughter-in-law hopped onto social media to express how hot she looked. "CANNOT EVEN HANDLE YOU," Akins responded to her husband's Instagram photo, along with some fire emojis. The country crooner was nominated for the Male Vocalist of the Year award. He also took to the stage to perform his newest tune, "Country Again." He expressed how much he missed Akins being there with him, but she had a very good reason for not attending one of the biggest nights in country music.
Lauren Akins spent the evening at home
Thomas Rhett's wife Lauren Akins is very much pregnant with her and Rhett's fourth child, per Us Weekly. She is due any day now, so it's to be expected that she had opted to forgo the awards this year. It was just plain bad timing. The couple shares three sweet daughters, Willa, Ada, and Lennon. This new baby is also a little girl. This seems to give a whole new meaning to being a girl dad! And Rhett does quite a good job at it, too. It's obvious how much he loves his growing family, as seen on social media and in his music.
Being pregnant has not been easy for Akins. According to an interview her husband did in June with People, she gets quite a bit of morning sickness with each pregnancy. This recent one took a toll on her in the beginning, but Rhett called her a "trouper." They are looking forward to meeting this new baby girl any day now. Rhett also described how he feels about his family. "My girls are my whole world and there truly is nothing more special than being a dad of beautiful little girls and something that I take a lot of pride in," he said. "It's going to be a wild and chaotic next 25 years, but I'm ready to embrace it."