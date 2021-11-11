Why Didn't Thomas Rhett Bring His Wife To The CMAs?

Thomas Rhett is a fan-favorite country music artist and has gifted the world with his heartfelt lyrics for several years now. He attended the 2021 CMAs on November 10 looking as dapper as ever. He usually has his wife, Lauren Akins, by his side. However, there was a bit of a change this time around.

Despite Atkins not being able to attend this year's awards show, her handsome husband didn't walk the red carpet alone. He had another gorgeous lady by his side — his mom, Paige Lankford! The "Die a Happy Man" singer brought his mom along and she was more than happy to fill in for the evening. "Bring your mom to work day was soooo much fun!!! Thank you @thomasrhettakins for bringing me!" she posted on Instagram.

Lankford dazzled on the red carpet alongside her famous son. She looked amazing! Even her daughter-in-law hopped onto social media to express how hot she looked. "CANNOT EVEN HANDLE YOU," Akins responded to her husband's Instagram photo, along with some fire emojis. The country crooner was nominated for the Male Vocalist of the Year award. He also took to the stage to perform his newest tune, "Country Again." He expressed how much he missed Akins being there with him, but she had a very good reason for not attending one of the biggest nights in country music.