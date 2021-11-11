Christina Haack Is 'Trying To Get To The Bottom' Of Her Youngest Son's Health Issue
Christina Haack is a doting mom to three young children and often posts photos of her family to social media. She has two kids — a daughter named Taylor and son Brayden — from her marriage to ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and shares her third child, Hudson, with Ant Anstead.
The reality star announced her split from Anstead in September 2020 in a now-deleted Instagram post after almost two years of marriage, with a source telling People at the time that the couple had been struggling with their relationship since the birth of they child. "After the baby, they started having conflicts," the insider said. Christina officially filed for divorce, (via People), and for joint custody of Hudson in November. "He's still young so they just want to make sure he has as normal of an upbringing as possible," a source told Us Weekly. "[They] continue to coparent well. They put Hudson first and put any tension that's between them to the side."
They've since proven that as Hudson is a priority, so when he developed a health issue, Christina vowed to "get to the bottom" of it.
Christina Haack shares videos of her son getting allergy tests
On November 10, Christina Haack shared details about her youngest son's health issue by posting a video of him doing tests via her Instagram Stories. As it turns out, Hudson has some unknown allergies. In the clip, a nurse is seen inserting a needle into his arm. "Trying to get to the bottom of his food allergies," the mom-of-three wrote. "How brave is this boy!? Doesn't even flinch." In a separate story, Christina posted of photo of Hudson looking calm alongside the caption "All good."
The "Flip or Flop" star has yet to disclose what foods her child is allergic to, but last month, Christina revealed she's been dealing with health problems of her own. "I've suffered on and off since 2016 with extreme stomach pain," she wrote alongside a selfie to Instagram on October 21. "It has been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills/meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn't the answer. I wanted to fix the problem so I really focused on my nutrition and it seemed to get better but then last year it was triggered again and all of a sudden the stomach pain was back."
Christina added that she did a "full endoscopy and GI testing for SIBO" and is "praying everything comes back okay."