Christina Haack Is 'Trying To Get To The Bottom' Of Her Youngest Son's Health Issue

Christina Haack is a doting mom to three young children and often posts photos of her family to social media. She has two kids — a daughter named Taylor and son Brayden — from her marriage to ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and shares her third child, Hudson, with Ant Anstead.

The reality star announced her split from Anstead in September 2020 in a now-deleted Instagram post after almost two years of marriage, with a source telling People at the time that the couple had been struggling with their relationship since the birth of they child. "After the baby, they started having conflicts," the insider said. Christina officially filed for divorce, (via People), and for joint custody of Hudson in November. "He's still young so they just want to make sure he has as normal of an upbringing as possible," a source told Us Weekly. "[They] continue to coparent well. They put Hudson first and put any tension that's between them to the side."

They've since proven that as Hudson is a priority, so when he developed a health issue, Christina vowed to "get to the bottom" of it.