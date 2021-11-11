How Is Hunter Biden's Art Career Really Going?

Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's remaining son, has shifted his focus from politics and business to art. His plans to start selling his art raised eyebrows, and plenty of people wonder how his career as an artist is really going now.

Over the years, Hunter faced a lot of heartbreak and tragedy. His mother — and Joe's first wife — Neilia Biden and sister died in a car accident when he was quite young, and both he and his brother Beau sustained injuries in the accident (per Biography). As he penned for The Sydney Morning Herald, his father Joe made it through a dangerous brain aneurysm some years later, and his brother Beau died in 2015 of brain cancer. "I come from a family forged by tragedies," Hunter wrote, as he opened up about the challenges he navigated that eventually led to his passion for art. What Hunter refers to as a "deep descent" into drug and alcohol use "came not long after I hugged my brother, Beau, the best friend I've ever had and the person I loved the most in the world, as he took his last breath."

As Hunter embraced sobriety, he turned to art. As he told The New York Times, painting "keeps me away from people and places where I shouldn't be." It allowed him to put "my energy toward something positive," and he grew to be quite protective of his art. After painting mostly for himself for some time, he decided to pursue representation and start selling his art.