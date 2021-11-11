Kanye West Shares Heartwarming Throwback Photo Of Late Mother Donda

It's safe to say one of Kanye West's biggest heartbreaks was the death of his mother, Donda West. In fact, it's a painful loss many believe he never truly recovered from. According to People, the former English professor, who served as the rapper's "momager" and even wrote a book about raising him, died at age 58 of heart failure in November 2007, one day after having several cosmetic surgery procedures, including liposuction and a breast reduction.

Years after her death, in an interview with Q Magazine (via E! News) in June 2015, West revealed the guilt he feels for leaving Chicago. He said, "If I had never moved to L.A. she'd be alive ... I don't want to go far into it because it will bring me to tears." Kanye's pain continued to show when he claimed was going to use a photo of the doctor who performed Donda's final surgery as his album cover, per The Guardian. (FYI: He never went through with it.)

In 2020, Donda's former boyfriend, Ulysses Blakely, told Page Six that her death changed Kanye and that a lot of the hip-hop star's bizarre behavior was due to "unresolved grief." These days, it's unclear how Kanye is coping, but on November 11, he shared a throwback photo of his late mom.