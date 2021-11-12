The Real Meaning Behind I Bet You Think About Me By Taylor Swift Featuring Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift's "Red (Taylor's Version)" is finally here! Swift gave fans a major treat on November 12 when she dropped the brand new version of one of her most popular albums, alongside a whopping nine previously unreleased songs from her goldmine of a vault.
Swift initially told fans that she'd be putting out the new version of 2012's "Red" (the star has been re-recording her old albums amid a battle over the rights to her songs) in June, as she teased on Twitter that the release would mark "the first time" fans are able "to hear all 30 songs" she initially intended for the release. Yes, three zero!
The star also shared a lengthy note about the album, in which she admitted "'Red' resembled a heartbroken person" and is "a mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end." The star also confirmed at the time the big drop would happen on November 19, but the "Red (Taylor's Version)" release date was bumped up a whole week (talk about an early Christmas present!) in August — and it's safe to say she wasn't kidding when she said the album would be all about heartbreak.
Going back to her country roots, Swift enlisted the help of none other than "Tennessee Whiskey" hitmaker Chris Stapleton for the previously unreleased track "I Bet You Think About Me," and, well, the title kind of says it all...
Taylor Swift slams her ex-boyfriend
Sassy Taylor Swift is back and look what you made her do! "I Bet You Think About Me" is all about the star getting in several digs in at an ex who broke her heart. The country-twinged hit nods to the star's original heavy country style as she puts a snobbish former lover firmly in his place after he seemingly split with her because he thought he was better than her.
The star points out that she knows the former boyfriend is having a hard time forgetting about her in the wake of their split, scathingly telling him, "But now that we're done and it's over/I bet it's hard to believe/But it turned out I'm harder to forget/Than I was to leave."
One of the best parts of the whole song (in our opinion)? The seriously savage ending we just can't get enough of. In one final punch to the gut, Swift tells the holier than thou guy, "I bet you think about me/When you're out at your cool indie music concerts every week/I bet you think about me/In your house, with your organic shoes and your million-dollar couch/I bet you think about me/When you say, 'Oh my God, she's insane, she wrote a song about me.'"
Million-dollar couch, huh? We wonder which uber-rich ex Swift could be talking about here? But while we can't speak for the guy who's no doubt kicking himself now, one thing's for sure, we're always thinking about Taylor Swift!