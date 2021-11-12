The Real Meaning Behind I Bet You Think About Me By Taylor Swift Featuring Chris Stapleton

Sassy Taylor Swift is back and look what you made her do! "I Bet You Think About Me" is all about the star getting in several digs in at an ex who broke her heart. The country-twinged hit nods to the star's original heavy country style as she puts a snobbish former lover firmly in his place after he seemingly split with her because he thought he was better than her.

The star points out that she knows the former boyfriend is having a hard time forgetting about her in the wake of their split, scathingly telling him, "But now that we're done and it's over/I bet it's hard to believe/But it turned out I'm harder to forget/Than I was to leave."

One of the best parts of the whole song (in our opinion)? The seriously savage ending we just can't get enough of. In one final punch to the gut, Swift tells the holier than thou guy, "I bet you think about me/When you're out at your cool indie music concerts every week/I bet you think about me/In your house, with your organic shoes and your million-dollar couch/I bet you think about me/When you say, 'Oh my God, she's insane, she wrote a song about me.'"

Million-dollar couch, huh? We wonder which uber-rich ex Swift could be talking about here? But while we can't speak for the guy who's no doubt kicking himself now, one thing's for sure, we're always thinking about Taylor Swift!