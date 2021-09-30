Taylor Swift Just Shared Big News About Red's Re-Release
On September 30, Taylor Swift made an announcement on Twitter that nearly broke the Internet: She's releasing "Red: Taylor's Verson" one week earlier than scheduled, on November 12.
Yes, you read that correctly. She wrote, "Got some news that I think you're gonna like – My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th ! Can't wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album." She included a red scarf emoji, along with a heart eye and two film camera emojis in her tweet. Swift also added a link to her website because pre-ordering this music is a must, right Swifties?
Re-releasing the album was a no-brainer for Swift, as she explained in a June 19 Instagram post. "Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person," she explained. "It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators." She continued on in her post and let fans know that she's including "all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red," including the original 10-minute version of fan-favorite tune, "All Too Well." How do Swifties feel about the big announcement? Keep reading for more details.
Taylor Swift's fans can't contain their excitement for 'Red: Taylor's Version''
Just as Taylor Swift took to Twitter to announce that "Red: Taylor's Version" is coming early on November 12, her fans took to Twitter to express their gratitude and excitement.
One Swiftie wrote, "The red album was truly the soundtrack to my childhood. no matter what i was always singing + dancing to the album. these lyrics remind me of the best memories i made when i was younger, which makes me even more excited to make new ones. proud of you ALWAYS. #RedTaylorsVersion." Another added, "My god THAT IS MY BIRTHDAY WHAT A GIFT." A third fan chimed in with, "You finished the album early and then realized there was an opportunity for a friday the 13th release.... very on brand for you." As any Swiftie knows, the number 13 is Swift's lucky number and she tries to use it in her life as much as possible.
This will be Swift's second re-released album, following April's "Fearless: Taylor's Version." As her fans know, she is re-recording her first six albums so she owns her masters. Regardless of the date, fans are more than ready to listen to — and dissect — this new version of "Red."