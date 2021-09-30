Taylor Swift Just Shared Big News About Red's Re-Release

On September 30, Taylor Swift made an announcement on Twitter that nearly broke the Internet: She's releasing "Red: Taylor's Verson" one week earlier than scheduled, on November 12.

Yes, you read that correctly. She wrote, "Got some news that I think you're gonna like – My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th ! Can't wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album." She included a red scarf emoji, along with a heart eye and two film camera emojis in her tweet. Swift also added a link to her website because pre-ordering this music is a must, right Swifties?

Re-releasing the album was a no-brainer for Swift, as she explained in a June 19 Instagram post. "Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person," she explained. "It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators." She continued on in her post and let fans know that she's including "all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red," including the original 10-minute version of fan-favorite tune, "All Too Well." How do Swifties feel about the big announcement? Keep reading for more details.