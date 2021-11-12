Kelly Clarkson's Resurfaced Tweet To Taylor Swift Is Turning Heads
Taylor Swift may be the queen of country and pop music, but it hasn't always been an easy road for her. As fans know, Swift and Scooter Braun (who manages other famous names like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande) are not the best of friends. In fact, Swift and Braun have sparred many times over public platforms. Cosmopolitan gives a cliff-notes version of their bitter feud, which all began when Braun struck a deal with Scott Borchetta and Big Machine Records, the company that helped Swift make her first six albums.
Braun, now in charge of the label, technically makes him the owner of all of Swift's past work, which doesn't sit well with the superstar. Swift had been trying to buy back all of her old work, but with the new Braun deal, her dreams were a no-go. "This is my worst case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term 'loyalty' is clearly just a contractual concept," Swift angrily wrote on her Tumblr page in 2019. "And when that man says 'Music has value', he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it."
To make matters worse, the singer also shared that she learned of Braun's deal at the same time as the public. Ouch. But as we all know, Swift went back to the drawing board and has been re-recording all her albums. So why may Kelly Clarkson worth thanking?
Kelly Clarkson ingeniously told Taylor Swift to re-record her albums back in 2019
Maybe Kelly Clarkson should have been a music manager too! In November, fans took notice of the "American Idol" alum's tweet to Taylor Swift in 2019, following all of the drama that went down Swift and Scooter Braun. In the tweet, Clarkson suggested the exact idea that Swift ended up running away with.
"Just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don't own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions," Clarkson tweeted – predicting the future — and adding that she'd be in full support of the move. "I'd buy all of the new versions just to prove a point." Fans seemed to love Clarkson's idea. "Yessss I love this!!!!!!!! But I also think that Taylor will be moving on towards the future, but I would 100% buy every single one of her albums," one Twitter user commented.
While we're not entirely sure if it was Clarkson's idea that planted the seed in Swift's head or if Swift came up with the genius idea without seeing the tweet, we do know that Swift has been re-recording all of her albums and fans have been buying them like hotcakes. Maybe, just maybe, Swift should think about giving a tiny cut to Clarkson or at least send her a muffin basket?