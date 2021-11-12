Kelly Clarkson's Resurfaced Tweet To Taylor Swift Is Turning Heads

Taylor Swift may be the queen of country and pop music, but it hasn't always been an easy road for her. As fans know, Swift and Scooter Braun (who manages other famous names like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande) are not the best of friends. In fact, Swift and Braun have sparred many times over public platforms. Cosmopolitan gives a cliff-notes version of their bitter feud, which all began when Braun struck a deal with Scott Borchetta and Big Machine Records, the company that helped Swift make her first six albums.

Braun, now in charge of the label, technically makes him the owner of all of Swift's past work, which doesn't sit well with the superstar. Swift had been trying to buy back all of her old work, but with the new Braun deal, her dreams were a no-go. "This is my worst case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term 'loyalty' is clearly just a contractual concept," Swift angrily wrote on her Tumblr page in 2019. "And when that man says 'Music has value', he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it."

To make matters worse, the singer also shared that she learned of Braun's deal at the same time as the public. Ouch. But as we all know, Swift went back to the drawing board and has been re-recording all her albums. So why may Kelly Clarkson worth thanking?