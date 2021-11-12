Big Bird Owns Ted Cruz In Hilarious Fan Fiction Book Art

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz really doesn't need help when it comes to getting made fun of. The Republican puts himself in such awkward, laughable situations all by himself and it's near impossible for people not to pile on and make jokes at his expense. Unfortunately for him, from average Twitter users to "Saturday Night Live," Ted Cruz provides plenty of fodder for public laughter.

The latest comments about Cruz are largely due to the senator's harsh response to the news that Big Bird, the famous canary from "Sesame Street," got his first COVID-19 vaccination shot. "I got the COVID-19 vaccine today!," Big Bird tweeted on November 6 to the tune of 287,000 likes and counting. "My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy." The officially six-year-old yellow fella (per Britannica) also reminded people that he's been "getting vaccines since I was a little bird." The tweet is meant to promote vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11, now that they've been approved.

While many people appreciated Big Bird's actions for keeping Sesame Street safe and setting a good example, not everyone did. Conservatives, particularly, had terrible things to say, led largely by Cruz, who called via Twitter, "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" Lots of people responded to the controversy, including Chelsea and Hillary Clinton. And the latest dig is pretty hilarious, if NSFW.