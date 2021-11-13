Why Are Fans Comparing Taylor Swift To Princess Diana?

On November 12, Taylor Swift dropped the highly anticipated re-release of her album "Red," and now fans are all seeing, well... red. The "Taylor's Version" album contains 30 songs, with one of the most anticipated songs being the "All Too Well (10-minute version) (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault). But Swifties weren't just given a new album to obsess over, as Swift also created an "All Too Well" short film, hosted a premiere where she sang the 10-minute version of the song for the first time, and visited both "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

"It started off as a song that was my favorite. It was about something very personal to me. It was very hard to perform it live," Swift said at the premiere (per The Hollywood Reporter). "Now, for me, honestly, this song is 100% about us and for you." Swift advised fans to "feel their feelings" during the short film, as it supposedly portrays the tumultuous relationship between Swift, played by Sadie Sink, and Jake Gyllenhaal, played by Dylan O'Brien.

Swift and Gyllenhaal dated for three months back in 2010. Their whirlwind romance was the inspiration behind "Red." While neither publicly announced the reason for calling it quits, Swift left hints about why they broke up in "Red" — an obvious age gap being among the reasons. Now looking back on all the clues, fans began to compare Swift to none other than Princess Diana. But why? Was it the age gap, like Diana and Charles? Was Gyllenhaal unfaithful?