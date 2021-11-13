Why Are Fans Comparing Taylor Swift To Princess Diana?
On November 12, Taylor Swift dropped the highly anticipated re-release of her album "Red," and now fans are all seeing, well... red. The "Taylor's Version" album contains 30 songs, with one of the most anticipated songs being the "All Too Well (10-minute version) (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault). But Swifties weren't just given a new album to obsess over, as Swift also created an "All Too Well" short film, hosted a premiere where she sang the 10-minute version of the song for the first time, and visited both "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
"It started off as a song that was my favorite. It was about something very personal to me. It was very hard to perform it live," Swift said at the premiere (per The Hollywood Reporter). "Now, for me, honestly, this song is 100% about us and for you." Swift advised fans to "feel their feelings" during the short film, as it supposedly portrays the tumultuous relationship between Swift, played by Sadie Sink, and Jake Gyllenhaal, played by Dylan O'Brien.
Swift and Gyllenhaal dated for three months back in 2010. Their whirlwind romance was the inspiration behind "Red." While neither publicly announced the reason for calling it quits, Swift left hints about why they broke up in "Red" — an obvious age gap being among the reasons. Now looking back on all the clues, fans began to compare Swift to none other than Princess Diana. But why? Was it the age gap, like Diana and Charles? Was Gyllenhaal unfaithful?
Taylor Swift evoked memories of Princess Diana's revenge dress
As Taylor Swift made an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" to talk about the re-release of "Red," fans noticed that Swift's look reminded them of Princess Diana's notorious revenge dress. But why was Swift seeking revenge? Was it about Jake Gyllenhaal, the reason behind the album? Or someone else?
As the 11-time Grammy winner sat down with Meyers to discuss her new album, she also explained why she has chosen to re-record all her albums. With that, fans noted this revenge dress went out to Scooter Braun. Sporting bangs and a red lip to honor the 2012 "Red" album era, Swift told Meyers, "I've always wanted to own my own music since I started making my own music ... you probably don't know this, but most of your favorite artists do not own their work," she said, hinting at her feud with Braun.
Swift has been known to want to own her catalog of music and was in multiple negotiations with Braun. As Swift attempted to buy back her work, she claimed she would have been forced to sign an NDA with Braun, and that, in reality, the recordings were not for sale to her. As Swift explained the re-recordings to Meyers, fans took the revenge dress as shade towards Braun, not Gyllenhaal. When talking about the dress on Twitter, one fan wrote, "More like revenge from the man who tried to keep her songs and now it's becoming popular all over again cause she got control." Mission accomplished!