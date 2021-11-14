Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Reveals What Trick Wowed Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is known for bringing the glam. Even before she married into royalty, Meghan stunned at award shows with her sleek, bold looks — something she continues to do to this day. In November, the duchess attended the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala at the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum in a red custom Caroline Herrera design by Wes Gordon, according to Vogue. The stunning gown featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, and was, as the outlet noted, not as "wild" as some celebrities' red carpet looks, but certainly married class with a bit of sultriness.

The Duchess of Sussex has always stuck with a rather minimalist style when it comes to her hair and makeup. At the Freedom Gala, she wore a slicked-back bun with winged eyeliner. In a recent interview with People, Meghan's glam team spoke about reuniting to create the right appearance for the event. Interestingly enough, the team is the same group of experts that helped Meghan get ready on her wedding day.