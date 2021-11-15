What Did Kim Kardashian Just Say About Ariana Grande's New Makeup Collection?

Ariana Grande has officially joined the beauty game, launching her makeup line r.e.m. Beauty in November. The launch drop is titled Chapter One: Ultraviolet and includes 12 products — from lip gloss to eye shadow — according to Harper's Bazaar.

"I decided to name it r.e.m., because I feel like that song really encompasses a lot of my favorite parts of my sound sonically," Grande said in a press event promoting her new venture. "And also, REM stands for rapid eye movement: focusing on dreams and focusing on the eyes, and eyes being kind of like our best way to articulate — better than you can with words sometimes."

Grande is one of many celebs who has ventured into the beauty space to sell fans their favorite formulas for all things lips, eyes, and contour. Fellow pop singer Selena Gomez launched Rare Beauty back in 2020 with 1% of the profits going to mental health services, according to Variety. Kylie Jenner became the richest sister of the Kardashian empire after starting Kylie Cosmetics with her infamous Kylie Lip Kit back in 2015, taking tips from her big sister Kim Kardashian's past makeup deals. The SKIMS owner then launched KKW Beauty in 2017, and despite shutting down the line temporarily in July to rebrand, KKW Beauty has become an example to other celebs of how to capitalize off their own glam (via WWD). So what did the reality star have to say about her friend Ariana Grande's new makeup line?