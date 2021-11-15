What Did Kim Kardashian Just Say About Ariana Grande's New Makeup Collection?
Ariana Grande has officially joined the beauty game, launching her makeup line r.e.m. Beauty in November. The launch drop is titled Chapter One: Ultraviolet and includes 12 products — from lip gloss to eye shadow — according to Harper's Bazaar.
"I decided to name it r.e.m., because I feel like that song really encompasses a lot of my favorite parts of my sound sonically," Grande said in a press event promoting her new venture. "And also, REM stands for rapid eye movement: focusing on dreams and focusing on the eyes, and eyes being kind of like our best way to articulate — better than you can with words sometimes."
Grande is one of many celebs who has ventured into the beauty space to sell fans their favorite formulas for all things lips, eyes, and contour. Fellow pop singer Selena Gomez launched Rare Beauty back in 2020 with 1% of the profits going to mental health services, according to Variety. Kylie Jenner became the richest sister of the Kardashian empire after starting Kylie Cosmetics with her infamous Kylie Lip Kit back in 2015, taking tips from her big sister Kim Kardashian's past makeup deals. The SKIMS owner then launched KKW Beauty in 2017, and despite shutting down the line temporarily in July to rebrand, KKW Beauty has become an example to other celebs of how to capitalize off their own glam (via WWD). So what did the reality star have to say about her friend Ariana Grande's new makeup line?
Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande are still friends despite the Pete Davidson rumors
In an Instagram unboxing, reality star Kim Kardashian gushed over Ariana Grande's new makeup collection, r.e.m Beauty. "Special delivery from Ariana and REM beauty," Kim said, according to the Daily Mail. "Look at this, I'm so excited." The beauty business owner herself even revealed how much her daughter North West was excited about the Grande makeup line. "'I love this little palette and her highlighter...the lipstick how cute," Kim continued.
The friendship between the Kardashian family and Ariana Grande likely started back in 2018, when the pop singer signed matriarch of the family Kris Jenner to play Regina George's mom in her remake of an iconic "Mean Girls" scene for her pop hit "thank u, next." However, in recent weeks, the relationship between Grande and Kim has been up in the air, as rumors continue that the Kardashian is dating Grande's ex-fiancé Pete Davidson.
After her highly anticipated appearance on "Saturday Night Live," the former E! reality star was spotted holding hands with Davidson on a roller coaster in California, and is rumored to have had a few romantic dates with the comedian. A source told Hollywood Life!, however, that Grande was unconcerned about her ex dating the TV star. "She really doesn't keep up with who her exes are dating and what's going on in their personal lives because she's solely focused on her own life and career," said the insider. "She has no bad feelings for Pete and has nothing but respect for him."