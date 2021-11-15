Did Nicole Kidman Win Everyone Over With Her Portrayal Of Lucille Ball?

Footage of Nicole Kidman's portrayal of Lucille Ball has finally been revealed, and critics have something to say. News first dropped that Kidman was cast in "Being the Ricardos," which follows Ball and Desi Arnaz's relationship while the couple filmed their iconic comedy series, "I Love Lucy." The show that ended after six seasons in 1957 has remained a staple for generations, making Kidman's casting a cause for conversation. Fans of Ball were quick to call the casting a mismatch, pointing to actor Debra Messing as the obvious choice.

Daughter of the famous couple, Lucie Arnaz, came to Kidman's defense back in January, taking to Facebook Live to "calm the waters" on the backlash. "There seems to be a lot of discussion about Nicole Kidman [and people saying] it should be Debra Messing.... I don't know, but here's the deal and what you should understand: We're not doing a remake of 'I Love Lucy.' No one has to impersonate Lucy Ricardo [or do] any of the silly things. It's the story of Lucille Ball, my actual mother — not Lucy Ricardo — and her husband, Desi Arnaz, my dad — not Ricky Ricardo," Lucie noted (via Entertainment Weekly).

While Kidman herself admitted in an interview with Chris Rock that she was "way out of [her] comfort zone," the actor spent "an enormous amount of time" on nailing the role. Despite the uproar, the show must go on, and now the first lucky few have caught wind of Kidman's portrayal of Lucille Ball.