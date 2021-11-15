Did Nicole Kidman Win Everyone Over With Her Portrayal Of Lucille Ball?
Footage of Nicole Kidman's portrayal of Lucille Ball has finally been revealed, and critics have something to say. News first dropped that Kidman was cast in "Being the Ricardos," which follows Ball and Desi Arnaz's relationship while the couple filmed their iconic comedy series, "I Love Lucy." The show that ended after six seasons in 1957 has remained a staple for generations, making Kidman's casting a cause for conversation. Fans of Ball were quick to call the casting a mismatch, pointing to actor Debra Messing as the obvious choice.
Daughter of the famous couple, Lucie Arnaz, came to Kidman's defense back in January, taking to Facebook Live to "calm the waters" on the backlash. "There seems to be a lot of discussion about Nicole Kidman [and people saying] it should be Debra Messing.... I don't know, but here's the deal and what you should understand: We're not doing a remake of 'I Love Lucy.' No one has to impersonate Lucy Ricardo [or do] any of the silly things. It's the story of Lucille Ball, my actual mother — not Lucy Ricardo — and her husband, Desi Arnaz, my dad — not Ricky Ricardo," Lucie noted (via Entertainment Weekly).
While Kidman herself admitted in an interview with Chris Rock that she was "way out of [her] comfort zone," the actor spent "an enormous amount of time" on nailing the role. Despite the uproar, the show must go on, and now the first lucky few have caught wind of Kidman's portrayal of Lucille Ball.
Nicole Kidman had 'massive trepidation' about playing Lucille Ball
In a private screening of "Being the Ricardos," a select group of movie critics and press were given the first look at Nicole Kidman's role as Lucille Ball and they were reportedly impressed. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles screening of the film proved beneficial for Kidman after backlash surrounding her casting as the famous red-headed comedian. Critics claimed Kidman's impression of Ball was spot on and that the "Cold Mountain" actor's performance might even be Oscar-worthy.
Kidman herself admitted she was nervous prior to the screening due to ridicule that she wasn't fit for the role. "I had massive trepidation about a month prior, and Aaron [Sorkin] had to get on the phone and send me emails saying, 'You've got this,'" said the actor, according to Variety. "It was frightening but incredibly exciting." Kidman continued, "I fell in love with her as I was reading the script ... I realized what she was doing [was] trailblazing for women."
Even with the positive critique on Kidman's performance, not all fans have come around to the "Bombshell" actor's casting. "Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball makes ZERO SENSE in a world where Debra Messing exists," said one Twitter user after a trailer for the movie was released. Another got a bit harsh: "[C]an we get back to talking about how Nicole Kidman is really miscast as Lucille Ball in that movie? I mean, your face really has to be able to move in order to play Lucy." Yikes!