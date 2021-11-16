Inside The Public Action Plan Prince Harry Just Released

Fake news has had a deep impact on media consumption in the past few years, especially with the unprecedented rise in internet users worldwide. According to a 2021 Edelman survey, trust in media worldwide has seen an 8% drop in the past year, with 59% of the survey respondents feeling that news organizations fabricate and exaggerate information to support an ideology. The role of social media in the propagation of fake news and misinformation can also be not denied. According to another study, about 56% of Facebook users could not differentiate between real and fake news.

The stats around fake news are enough to draw attention from world leaders, concerned individuals, and organizations. Now, there's a new name on the long list of fake news crusaders: Prince Harry, who played a major role in releasing a report on combating fake news as a "commissioner on disinformation." The report was released in collaboration with U.S based think tank, the Aspen Institute.

Per Mail Online, the report is based on a six-month-long study that looks at the "avalanche"-like impact of misinformation on behalf of the Aspen Institute, which is based in Washington DC. The Duke of Sussex is one of the 15 commissioners and three co-chairmen who have worked on releasing the report. Announcing the report's release, Harry's Archewell website reported that the duke and his "colleagues" have come up with 15 specific recommendations that leaders can adapt across "public, private and non-profit sectors."