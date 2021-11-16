How Rob Delaney Is Helping Others After Losing His Two-And-A-Half Year Old Son

Rob Delaney and his wife, Leah Delaney, have faced every parent's worst nightmare. The Delaneys tragically endured the death of their two-and-a-half year old son, Henry, in January 2018 after he lost his life following treatment for a brain tumor.

The "Home Sweet Home Alone" actor confirmed the horrific news via an emotional Facebook post in February 2018, in which he shared Henry had surgery to remove the tumor shortly after his first birthday, but sadly his cancer returned shortly before his death.

As a result of the tumor, Henry experienced learning difficulties, though Rob explained that he'd worked hard to learn sign language in order to communicate and also "developed his own method of getting from A to B" by "shuffling." He heart-wrenchingly added that Henry's "drive to live and to love and to connect was profound," and noted that was left "astonished by the love-in-action displayed by Henry's mom and his brothers."

Rob and Leah had two other children at the time and shared that he would "endeavour to not go mad with grief" so he could be there for them, with the Delaneys going on to welcome their fourth son in August 2018. Rob heartbreakingly shared Henry was the first person they told about the pregnancy (via The Guardian).

The "Sexy Beasts" narrator is now doing all he can to ensure Henry can help people even after his death, sharing the profound impact losing him had and how he's working hard to help others facing similar situations.