How Rob Delaney Is Helping Others After Losing His Two-And-A-Half Year Old Son
Rob Delaney and his wife, Leah Delaney, have faced every parent's worst nightmare. The Delaneys tragically endured the death of their two-and-a-half year old son, Henry, in January 2018 after he lost his life following treatment for a brain tumor.
The "Home Sweet Home Alone" actor confirmed the horrific news via an emotional Facebook post in February 2018, in which he shared Henry had surgery to remove the tumor shortly after his first birthday, but sadly his cancer returned shortly before his death.
As a result of the tumor, Henry experienced learning difficulties, though Rob explained that he'd worked hard to learn sign language in order to communicate and also "developed his own method of getting from A to B" by "shuffling." He heart-wrenchingly added that Henry's "drive to live and to love and to connect was profound," and noted that was left "astonished by the love-in-action displayed by Henry's mom and his brothers."
Rob and Leah had two other children at the time and shared that he would "endeavour to not go mad with grief" so he could be there for them, with the Delaneys going on to welcome their fourth son in August 2018. Rob heartbreakingly shared Henry was the first person they told about the pregnancy (via The Guardian).
The "Sexy Beasts" narrator is now doing all he can to ensure Henry can help people even after his death, sharing the profound impact losing him had and how he's working hard to help others facing similar situations.
Rob Delaney's son's cancer 'crippled' him
Speaking to The Guardian in November, Rob Delaney opened up about how his son Henry's brain tumor "crippled" him, which was reflected on his TV series, "Catastrophe."
"I was in an incredible amount of pain, there was a lot of anger, there was a lot of hostility in my heart and mind during the last two seasons — and that absolutely went into the show," he said, noting that authenticity made it "truer and better." The "Hobbs & Shaw" actor added his and his "family's grief isn't a commodity to fill airtime or space" but "more precious," adding, "When used consciously [it] can really help people."
As for how Rob's been helping, in his 2018 Facebook post, he urged his fans to donate to the charities Rainbow Trust or Noah's Ark "in Henry's name or in the name of someone you love." He also candidly opened up about his and wife Leah Delaney's chosen charities in an October tweet, sharing they were "focused on kids' hospice[s]" because "no matter what advances are made in medicine, some kids will still get sick & die. That kid could be yours & we'd like you to be surrounded by ppl who can help."
Rob has also voiced his support for SLOW, which helps bereaved parents, and Great Ormond Street Hospital, where Henry was treated. In 2018, Rob read a bedtime story on the children's network CBeebies in Makton, which he used to communicate with Henry.