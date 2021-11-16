Why Did Donald Trump Scream At Chris Christie Over Jared And Ivanka?

According to reporter Jonathan Karl, Donald Trump didn't take too kindly to the tactics Chris Christie employed while preparing him for the 2020 presidential debates.

Per Business Insider, Karl claimed that during a mock debate, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani repeatedly advised Trump to bring up Hunter Biden's alleged foreign business dealings. Christie, however, wasn't so sure and opted to show the then-prez how that particular line of attack had the potential to come back and bite him. "You have real nerve talking about relatives taking advantage of political power," Karl claimed Christie said to Trump. "You've invited your daughter and son-in-law into the White House and they made $36 million last year while they were doing the people's business. Your family traded the influence they have in the White House to make tens of millions of dollars." SHOTS FIRED. WE REPEAT, SHOTS FIRED.

Unfortunately, that particular jab turned out to be a sore spot for Trump. "That's absolutely untrue! We've lost money here," Trump responded. "We've lost money here. My children are losing money being here. Jared has sacrificed more than anyone being away from his business. He hasn't made any kind of money," Trump yelled back before abruptly ending the exercise. "I'm not going to sit here and put up with this s***," he yelled.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall.