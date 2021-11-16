How Fans Are Making Their Extreme Feelings Known Publicly About Prince Charles At Diana The Musical

"Diana: The Musical" just can't seem to catch a break. The musical, based on the life of the beloved late Princess Diana, hasn't exactly been well received since it was first announced — and it's arguably been even less well received since it started playing in the theatre. The controversial take on Prince William and Prince Harry's mom's life really made the headlines in October, when Netflix subscribers were treated to a preview of the stage show in order to drum up publicity after production was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's safe to say it wasn't exactly well received though, with plenty of viewers not exactly having the nicest thing about the production. Social media was pretty much flooded with disdain for the Princess Diana-inspired stage show, as scathing reviews poured in for the filmed performance on Twitter.

As for the plot of the musical, it tells the tragic tale of Diana's life, from the intense media scrutiny she had to deal with to the well-documented tension between herself and her eventual ex-husband, Prince Charles. The twosome's fractured relationship was all over the headlines throughout the 80s and 90s, with rumours of infidelity swirling around both Charles and Diana.

Well, one audience member decided to make it pretty clear where they stood in the infamous drama between the former couple — and let's just say it wasn't exactly the proper theatre decorum the royals would likely expect.