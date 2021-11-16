The Sad Reason Lindsie Chrisley Relates To Adele
Lindsie Chrisley left her family's popular reality show "Chrisley Knows Best" in 2017 which had serious repercussions on her family life. At the time, Lindsie believed she had no choice, and distancing herself from the family was the only way she could begin healing. "I moved away from something that I felt was toxic and not in my best interest and forged my own path," she told Entertainment Tonight in September. Unfortunately, the issues between Lindsie and the Chrisley clan do not appear fixable. "There will never be a reconciliation," she said, adding that neither she nor her son has contact with the family.
In an Instagram post in July, Lindsie revealed she and her husband Will Campbell were calling it quits, saying the decision came with the "deepest sadness." The former reality star included a snap of her and son Jackson Campbell smiling together while sitting on the floor of an empty home.
Being estranged from her family and separated from her husband meant that Lindsie had new challenges in being a single mother. That led Lindsie to "creating a new normal" for her and Jackson and made her confront the feelings that come with divorce. She also found comfort in Adele's story, but the reason is a bit sad.
Adele's pain was familiar to Lindsie Chrisley
Lindsie Chrisley shared a touching photo of her and son Jackson Campbell via Instagram on November 15, while also including insight into her journey as a single mother. In the snap, Jackson is on Lindsie's back as he wraps his arms tightly around her, and the duo flashes giant smiles for the camera. The "Chrisley Knows Best" alum mentioned the difficulties of co-parenting, and spending time away from her son in a lengthy and revealing caption.
Lindsie also noted how, after watching Adele's "One Night Only" special on November 14, she noticed a common thread between herself and the singer. "Her divorce album has gotten me through some of my darkest days," Lindsie shared. "Just like her I think my obsession with a nuclear family became my focus." The ex-reality star's parents divorced when she was 6, and Adele was estranged from her dad, who left the family when she was a little girl. Not achieving the goal of staying together caused Lindsie to feel "failure, disappointment, disgust, embarrassment & grief." As for Adele? "I was just so disappointed for my son," she told Oprah Winfrey about her split from Simon Konecki, per Us Weekly. "I was so disappointed for myself, and I thought I was gonna be the one that stopped doing those bloody patterns all the time."
Of course, many people can relate to Lindsie and Adele — these aren't uncommon feelings. It just goes to show how it takes one person to be vulnerable to make someone else feel less alone.