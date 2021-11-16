The Sad Reason Lindsie Chrisley Relates To Adele

Lindsie Chrisley left her family's popular reality show "Chrisley Knows Best" in 2017 which had serious repercussions on her family life. At the time, Lindsie believed she had no choice, and distancing herself from the family was the only way she could begin healing. "I moved away from something that I felt was toxic and not in my best interest and forged my own path," she told Entertainment Tonight in September. Unfortunately, the issues between Lindsie and the Chrisley clan do not appear fixable. "There will never be a reconciliation," she said, adding that neither she nor her son has contact with the family.

In an Instagram post in July, Lindsie revealed she and her husband Will Campbell were calling it quits, saying the decision came with the "deepest sadness." The former reality star included a snap of her and son Jackson Campbell smiling together while sitting on the floor of an empty home.

Being estranged from her family and separated from her husband meant that Lindsie had new challenges in being a single mother. That led Lindsie to "creating a new normal" for her and Jackson and made her confront the feelings that come with divorce. She also found comfort in Adele's story, but the reason is a bit sad.