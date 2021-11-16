Alec Baldwin's Brother Makes A Bold Claim About The Accidental Rust Shooting

Alec Baldwin has been lying low since he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his latest film, "Rust." Reporters caught up with him in Vermont days after on October 30 and tried to ambush him in typical paparazzi fashion. But shockingly, Baldwin and his wife Hilaria actually stopped to talk with them, per the Daily Mail. "She was my friend!" Alec exclaimed. Hilaria more than once tried to shut the interview down, but Alec insisted on taking the reporters' questions. When asked if he would work on a set involving firearms again, Alec declined to answer directly but noted he would be "extremely interested" in limiting firearm use on sets.

The investigation into the accidental tragedy continues, as authorities attempt to pinpoint just who is to blame. The armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for handling the guns, is deflecting the blame via her lawyers. "We are convinced that this was sabotage and Hannah is being framed," her attorney Jason Bowles said in a statement, per Deadline. Bowles claimed it was somebody else — perhaps a "disgruntled" former crew member — who put live rounds in the "dummies" box, and that "the scene was tampered with ... before the police arrived." However, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies denied the allegation in a November 10 interview.

In a similar vein, Daniel Baldwin recently spoke out in his brother's defense, claiming that his brother is also being framed.