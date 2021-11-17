The Queen Just Released An Extremely Open And Honest Statement. Here's What It Means

Queen Elizabeth is not attending important engagements because of her health. For the first time in 51 years, the monarch canceled her appearance at the Church of England's national assembly on November 16, per the Daily Mail. Elizabeth has never missed a General Synod and was supposed to address the church leaders at Church House. This comes after she was hospitalized on October 20 and has been taking it easy since then. According to The New York Times, doctors urged her to rest for at least two weeks after her stay in hospital on October 29. She would only be available for "light, desk-based duties" and attend meetings via Zoom.

On November 14, the queen was initially supposed to attend the Remembrance Day service and place a wreath at the Cenotaph in London but canceled her appearance at the last minute. Per AP News, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying that the monarch was "disappointed that she will miss the service." It also provided a reason for her missing the event for the first time in 22 years: "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday service." So, Prince Charles, who celebrated his birthday on the same day, laid a wreath of poppies on her behalf at the service. However, Charles flew to Jordan on November 15, and Elizabeth needed a stand-in for Tuesday's General Synod meeting.