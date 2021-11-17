How Oprah Embarassed Herself At Adele's Concert

Oprah Winfrey is the ultimate multi-hyphenate. Aside from being an award-winning talk show host, she is also an established actor, having received Academy Award nominations for her work with "The Color Purple" and "Selma." Oprah is also a successful author and producer, which is why she is often dubbed the "Queen of All Media." But you know what Oprah isn't? She is not very good at remembering lyrics, apparently — just ask Mariah Carey.

In the Twitterverse, there's a meme going around that shows Oprah botching the lyrics to Carey's "We Belong Together" song. The singer performed it at Oprah's talk show in 2005, and while it was obvious that the host was excited to have her on the show, it was clear that she didn't know all the words to the song just yet. Fast forward to 2020, the two recreated the viral moment, with Carey saying: "Hey Siri, would you be a doll and send Oprah the correct lyrics to 'We Belong Together' before I see her on the 24th?"

Now, you would think that Oprah would be better at memorizing lyrics years later, but the host went viral once again for failing to remember the words to a song.