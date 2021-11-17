How Oprah Embarassed Herself At Adele's Concert
Oprah Winfrey is the ultimate multi-hyphenate. Aside from being an award-winning talk show host, she is also an established actor, having received Academy Award nominations for her work with "The Color Purple" and "Selma." Oprah is also a successful author and producer, which is why she is often dubbed the "Queen of All Media." But you know what Oprah isn't? She is not very good at remembering lyrics, apparently — just ask Mariah Carey.
In the Twitterverse, there's a meme going around that shows Oprah botching the lyrics to Carey's "We Belong Together" song. The singer performed it at Oprah's talk show in 2005, and while it was obvious that the host was excited to have her on the show, it was clear that she didn't know all the words to the song just yet. Fast forward to 2020, the two recreated the viral moment, with Carey saying: "Hey Siri, would you be a doll and send Oprah the correct lyrics to 'We Belong Together' before I see her on the 24th?"
Now, you would think that Oprah would be better at memorizing lyrics years later, but the host went viral once again for failing to remember the words to a song.
Oprah forgot the lyrics to Adele's Hello
Oprah was one of the lucky people to have gotten the chance to watch Adele's concert special, "Adele: One Night Only," in person before it aired on CBS. Before she had a sit-down interview with the singer to talk about her split with her husband, motherhood, weight loss, and the new album, she attended the concert along with starts like Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy, Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres, Drake, Seth Rogen, Tyler Perry, and Gayle King.
Oprah was so happy to be there that she decided to post a video of her singing along to Adele's performance of "Hello," even if it was obvious that she did not know all the words. "@adele had us at hello! @lizzo what concert are we going to next?! #AdeleOneNightOnly," she said on Twitter. Multiple people pointed out that she botched the lyrics, but all the jokes were said in the name of good fun. "I love Oprah because she always knows like 49.2% of the lyrics but when she stumbles on the words, the commitment to the song never fails – she will mumble through it chile," one user said. "I'm just glad Oprah knew SOME of the lyrics this time," quipped another.
Even though she doesn't seem to know all the words, it seems like Oprah had fun at the show, which is what matters anyway.