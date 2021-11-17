Why Won't Olivia Munn Address The Status Of Her Relationship With John Mulaney?
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have a baby on the way, and fans are excited to see what's to come for the famous couple and their growing family. Munn is no stranger to seeing her relationships play out publicly, and the press watched her and Aaron Rodgers' every move. While Munn and Rodgers didn't end up lasting in the long-run, they still were still one of the hottest couples in Tinseltown during their time together.
For Munn and Mulaney, their relationship seemed to move incredibly fast following Mulaney's divorce. After moving out of the home that he shared with his now ex-wife and then a brief stint in rehab, things seemed to take a much better turn for the comedian. Mulaney told Seth Meyers on his show that he met Munn at his (Meyers') wedding of all places. "Then in the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia [Munn]," he shared. The pair hit it off and things continued to progress.
During the same appearance on Meyer's show, Mulaney spilled even more tea. "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news," he told the late-night host. "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery." Cue the happy tears. While Mulaney may seem to be a little more candid about his relationship with Munn, she doesn't like opening up as much.
Olivia Munn doesn't want to defend her every move
Olivia Munn wants to keep her relationship with John Mulaney on the down-low, and to be honest, we can't really blame her. Only celebrities know what it's like to have their love lives put under a microscope, and there's no doubt it must be hard having people criticize one's every move.
In an interview with The Los Angeles Times in mid-November, Munn confessed she doesn't like to comment on her relationship because it's exhausting. "It's definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way," the actor confessed, adding that people "think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don't. There's no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is."
Munn said there's a constant battle in her head over what rumors to shut down and what to address when she sees stories in the press. "If I try to say anything, I run the risk of being called messy or not telling the truth," she confessed. "The only way to win, for me, is to pull back and to not play the game at all." Right now, Munn's pregnancy is at the forefront of her mind, and though she doesn't want to buy all-new maternity clothes and take bump photos, she said that she just wants to focus on her child and ignore the rumor mill. You go, girl.