Why Won't Olivia Munn Address The Status Of Her Relationship With John Mulaney?

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have a baby on the way, and fans are excited to see what's to come for the famous couple and their growing family. Munn is no stranger to seeing her relationships play out publicly, and the press watched her and Aaron Rodgers' every move. While Munn and Rodgers didn't end up lasting in the long-run, they still were still one of the hottest couples in Tinseltown during their time together.

For Munn and Mulaney, their relationship seemed to move incredibly fast following Mulaney's divorce. After moving out of the home that he shared with his now ex-wife and then a brief stint in rehab, things seemed to take a much better turn for the comedian. Mulaney told Seth Meyers on his show that he met Munn at his (Meyers') wedding of all places. "Then in the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia [Munn]," he shared. The pair hit it off and things continued to progress.

During the same appearance on Meyer's show, Mulaney spilled even more tea. "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news," he told the late-night host. "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery." Cue the happy tears. While Mulaney may seem to be a little more candid about his relationship with Munn, she doesn't like opening up as much.