Hannah Brown Just Dropped A Spicy Bombshell About Peter Weber

Hannah Brown shared undeniable chemistry with contestant Peter Weber during her season of "The Bachelorette." Fans of her season, which aired in 2019, may never think of windmills the same way, given the overnight date Hannah and Peter shared in one. She famously revealed they had gotten quite frisky in that windmill overnight, more than once. Now, Hannah has revealed another jaw-dropping tidbit about Peter in her new book titled "God Bless This Mess."

But first, let's recap another juicy tidbit that will set the stage for what's to come. As People detailed, Hannah initially revealed she and Peter had slept together twice during their Fantasy Suite date in the windmill. However, when she faced him for the first time as her "The Bachelorette" season wrapped, she admitted to the audience she had lied about that. She revealed it hadn't been twice that they slept together. Instead, it had been four times. Peter was visibly rattled that she had said that in front of everybody, but his mom was cheering him on from the audience. Yep, it was a wild ride, folks.

Of course, during the finale of "The Bachelorette," viewers watched as Hannah's engagement to final rose recipient Jed Wyatt imploded. Many viewers rooted for Hannah to reunite with Peter after that, and she dished on that in her new book.