Hannah Brown Just Dropped A Spicy Bombshell About Peter Weber
Hannah Brown shared undeniable chemistry with contestant Peter Weber during her season of "The Bachelorette." Fans of her season, which aired in 2019, may never think of windmills the same way, given the overnight date Hannah and Peter shared in one. She famously revealed they had gotten quite frisky in that windmill overnight, more than once. Now, Hannah has revealed another jaw-dropping tidbit about Peter in her new book titled "God Bless This Mess."
But first, let's recap another juicy tidbit that will set the stage for what's to come. As People detailed, Hannah initially revealed she and Peter had slept together twice during their Fantasy Suite date in the windmill. However, when she faced him for the first time as her "The Bachelorette" season wrapped, she admitted to the audience she had lied about that. She revealed it hadn't been twice that they slept together. Instead, it had been four times. Peter was visibly rattled that she had said that in front of everybody, but his mom was cheering him on from the audience. Yep, it was a wild ride, folks.
Of course, during the finale of "The Bachelorette," viewers watched as Hannah's engagement to final rose recipient Jed Wyatt imploded. Many viewers rooted for Hannah to reunite with Peter after that, and she dished on that in her new book.
Hannah Brown revealed a steamy jaw-dropper
Peter Weber became "The Bachelor" after Hannah Brown eliminated him on "The Bachelorette," and soon after he started filming, Hannah was brought in to run an early group date, with things quickly becoming intense. Peter and Hannah spent time alone prior to the group date, and they both were quite flustered. She became emotional and he suggested he'd bail on "The Bachelor" if she wanted to be with him. Ultimately, she left and he continued on, but Hannah admitted in her book "God Bless This Mess" that wasn't the end of it.
It all started amid rumors of a split between Peter and Hannah Sluss, the woman he got engaged to at the end of his session. Brown told People, "I heard that they were having troubles." In the midst of that, Brown and Peter ran into one another at the engagement party for "Bachelor in Paradise" stars Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour. Brown recalled how later in the evening, they slipped away from the engagement party and slept together again. However, "The chemistry just wasn't there," Brown wrote of the encounter in an excerpt obtained by People. She added, "It just sucked. And then, I found out he had another girl on his mind. It was so bizarre." She was referencing Peter's residual interest in Madison, the contestant who self-eliminated before the proposal.
Until Brown's book, that sultry rendezvous had remained completely under wraps. Luckily, "The Bachelorette" star has found love with someone outside of "Bachelor Nation," and she says now, "I'm in a really good place."