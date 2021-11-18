Have Christine Brown's Looks Changed Now That She's Done With Kody?
As viewers, we see a ton of splits in both Hollywood and the world of reality television, but most of them involve monogamous couples. Fans of the hit TLC show "Sister Wives," however, have been following Kody Brown and his four wives — Meri, Christine, Robyn, and Janelle — for years, and we've all learned a lot about polygamy along the way. Thus, news of Christine Brown's decision to leave Kody sent shockwaves through the show's fan base. But, at the same time, we had seen some red flags in recent seasons. One of the main rifts in the couple's marriage came when Kody decided to move the family from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona. Christine made it no secret that she wanted to move back to Utah, but Kody did not give in.
In November, Christine left Kody, and while it breaks our reality-loving hearts, it seems like Christine did what she thought was best for her and her happiness. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family," she shared on Instagram on November 2. "At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family." Kody and Christine share six children together, but many of them are grown and out of the nest. But how has single hood changed Christine?
Fans can't stop gushing over how good Christine Brown looks
Christine Brown's new selfie has fans applauding her appearance. Shortly after her split from Kody, Christine posted the selfie on her Instagram feed that captured her hanging out with one of her grandkids. The pair appeared to be relaxing on a couch, with Christine sporting a black tank top. She wore her long, blonde locks slicked back in a ponytail and appeared to be make-up-free. Christine also rocked a pair of black-rimmed glasses.
"I adore the faces we make at babies to make them laugh. I'm sure they think we're insane!" Christine wrote in the caption of the post. Fans immediately took notice of the update, complimenting Christine on her appearance (and no, it wasn't related to any work that she had done). Instead, fans couldn't get over how beautiful and happy she appeared to be following her split. "Christine, you look gorgeous, better than ever!" one follower gushed alongside a series of flames. "Christine, you look amazing and are glowing I'm so happy for you," another Instagrammer complimented.
One more fan applauded the reality star for doing something that made her happy. "Your looking the best ever!!" the fan gushed. "You certainly made the right decision except you should've made it a long time back." Post-split from Kody, Christine has reportedly moved back to Utah, per Us Weekly. As fans know, Utah had Christine's hear all along, so it seems she's pleased with where she is in her life.