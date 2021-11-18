Have Christine Brown's Looks Changed Now That She's Done With Kody?

As viewers, we see a ton of splits in both Hollywood and the world of reality television, but most of them involve monogamous couples. Fans of the hit TLC show "Sister Wives," however, have been following Kody Brown and his four wives — Meri, Christine, Robyn, and Janelle — for years, and we've all learned a lot about polygamy along the way. Thus, news of Christine Brown's decision to leave Kody sent shockwaves through the show's fan base. But, at the same time, we had seen some red flags in recent seasons. One of the main rifts in the couple's marriage came when Kody decided to move the family from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona. Christine made it no secret that she wanted to move back to Utah, but Kody did not give in.

In November, Christine left Kody, and while it breaks our reality-loving hearts, it seems like Christine did what she thought was best for her and her happiness. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family," she shared on Instagram on November 2. "At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family." Kody and Christine share six children together, but many of them are grown and out of the nest. But how has single hood changed Christine?