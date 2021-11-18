Why Did Kamala Harris Go To High School In Canada?

Tucker Carlson can definitely be shady and isn't afraid to stir up iffy-at-best buzz on a regular basis. He seemed to be trying to do just that on November 15 when the Fox News host went after Vice President Kamala Harris. Although the segment was supposed to focus on the politician's past romantic life, Carlson first felt the need to throw some doubt on Harris' status as an American.

"There's a lot we don't know about Kamala Harris," Carlson claimed while talking about the public figure. He attempted to back up his statement by saying that "most people probably don't know she really grew up in Canada." Wait ... what? That's not quite true. Even the White House notes that Harris was born in Oakland, California, while Business Insider adds that she spent her childhood in the San Francisco Bay Area.

What Carlson was actually referring to was the fact that Canada is "where she went to high school." By his reasoning, that means "she's not from this country in that sense, or she's certainly also from Canada." While you might understandably be scratching your head over the claim that the VP isn't as American as she, you know, actually is, it is true that Harris did go to high school in Canada and it turns out that she did so for an incredible reason!