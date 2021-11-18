The Tragic Death Of General Hospital Star Bergen Williams
Bergen Williams, who played "Big Alice" Gunderson on "General Hospital," has died. Williams' sister revealed the actor's death via Twitter on November 16 and shared devastating details regarding what the "GH" star had gone through. The actor, who portrayed a Quartermaine family maid on "General Hospital," died on July 20 from Wilson disease, just after her 62nd birthday, her sister detailed. Wilson disease is a genetic disorder that causes the brain or liver to accumulate excessive copper. Ordinarily, people are able to excrete copper the body doesn't need, but those with Wilson disease cannot. While it can be treated if found early, it is fatal without appropriate interventions. Those affected by Wilson disease can develop hepatitis, as well as neurologic and psychiatric issues. Tremors and challenges swallowing or talking are common, and depression and aggression may develop, too.
Williams was best known for her time playing Big Alice on "General Hospital," a role she began in 2002 (per IMDb). As news of her death emerged, some former co-stars shared their condolences on social media. Wally Kurth (Ned Ashton) tweeted, "Sending heartfelt condolences to Bergen's family. She was a bright light in the Q house for many years." Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis Davis) shared a video clip showing her as "Dobson" with "Big Alice" on Twitter and joked, "Best kiss evah! RIP dear Bergen." In addition, Kimberly McCullough (Robin Scorpio-Drake) tweeted, "Bergen was an incredible force to be reckoned with and I'm so sorry to hear of her passing."
Wilson disease impacted Bergen Williams' work with 'General Hospital'
"General Hospital" personality Bergen Williams went through a great deal with Wilson disease, her sister explained via Twitter. When the company Valeant bought the drug Syprine, which Williams needed, the price went from $500 to $24,000 a month. "Sadly, this had a tragic impact on Bergen," the actor's sister wrote. "As the neurological damage of WD started to impact her speech, which is very common, she would stutter or slur her words." Williams' sister alleged "GH" dropped her due to those issues.
"She went through a year or so BEGGING writers & directors to keep Big Alice on #GH so she could keep getting health benefits," the star's sister added. "She ended up losing her health care for a while & had to go without the medicine which deteriorated her health." Williams eventually went on disability and restarted her medication, but "only after her liver, kidneys & nervous system suffered." The star's sister also noted she was saddened "GH" wouldn't incorporate the disease into Big Alice's storyline. "It would have been great drama, comedy & important to Bergen to raise awareness of WD." She admitted, "I think Bergen would still be alive had they had the vision & heart to do that." As fans shared their condolences, Williams' sister tweeted, "I know she loved her fans and it is wonderful too [sic] see how much you all loved her. It gives me and my family great joy to see this outpouring of love."