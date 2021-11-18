The Tragic Death Of General Hospital Star Bergen Williams

Bergen Williams, who played "Big Alice" Gunderson on "General Hospital," has died. Williams' sister revealed the actor's death via Twitter on November 16 and shared devastating details regarding what the "GH" star had gone through. The actor, who portrayed a Quartermaine family maid on "General Hospital," died on July 20 from Wilson disease, just after her 62nd birthday, her sister detailed. Wilson disease is a genetic disorder that causes the brain or liver to accumulate excessive copper. Ordinarily, people are able to excrete copper the body doesn't need, but those with Wilson disease cannot. While it can be treated if found early, it is fatal without appropriate interventions. Those affected by Wilson disease can develop hepatitis, as well as neurologic and psychiatric issues. Tremors and challenges swallowing or talking are common, and depression and aggression may develop, too.

Williams was best known for her time playing Big Alice on "General Hospital," a role she began in 2002 (per IMDb). As news of her death emerged, some former co-stars shared their condolences on social media. Wally Kurth (Ned Ashton) tweeted, "Sending heartfelt condolences to Bergen's family. She was a bright light in the Q house for many years." Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis Davis) shared a video clip showing her as "Dobson" with "Big Alice" on Twitter and joked, "Best kiss evah! RIP dear Bergen." In addition, Kimberly McCullough (Robin Scorpio-Drake) tweeted, "Bergen was an incredible force to be reckoned with and I'm so sorry to hear of her passing."