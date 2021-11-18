Twitter Noticed This Glaring Difference Between Meghan Markle's Ellen And Oprah Interviews
Meghan Markle took to the "The Ellen Degeneres Show" on November 18, which was a gigantic surprise to everyone. In addition to this being her first time on, Meghan has not visited a morning talk show in years, per Page Six. In fact, the last time she did a sit-down interview was with Oprah on March 7, which made tsunami-like waves all over social media, especially "across the pond" as they say in the UK. "Meghan and harry's interview with oprah is my version of the superbowl," one Twitter user joked at the time.
Even though it's been months since that bombshell interview dropped, it seems that Meghan's star power has not because Twitter was going wild over her surprise visit to "The Ellen Degeneres Show." One Twitter user claimed."Ellen DeGeneres' video featuring Meghan Markle gets half a million views in an hour." Another Twitter user said, "#MeghanMarkle #DuchessofSussex is so darn beautiful and Real, watching her on #ellen and you can see this is no act, she genuinely loves what she does, and loves helping others. A true Princess!"
Some Twitter users simply enjoyed seeing Meghan's bubbly personality on TV. However, other Twitter users are playing internet detectives, and they think they've spotted a huge difference between her Oprah vs. her Ellen interview.
Meghan was 'more relaxed' during the Ellen interview
You cannot hide anything from the internet, because the internet sleuths will find it all out in the blink of an eye. This time, they believe that there was a huge difference in Meghan Markle's demeanor when she was interviewed by Oprah on March 7, vs. being interviewed by Ellen for "The Ellen Degeneres Show" on November 18. "Ellen has my girl acting a fool, Meghan is so fun, please those vipers in England couldn't deminsh [sic] her #MeghanOnEllen," one Twitter user said. Even though most enjoyed seeing Meghan have fun with Ellen, instead of being more reserved like on Oprah, others believe that it was all just for show. "Just from the start, it seems that Meghan has far more intense emotions with Ellen than when talking to Oprah about her 'tortured life' in the UK," this Twitter user said. "It must be that she's talking about the 'life she left behind...'"
Body language expert Judi James also pointed out the differences in Meghan's demeanor to Express. "This clip shows a hugely different Meghan from the regal, super-poised whistle-blower of the Oprah interview," James said. "Speaking to Ellen she is chatty and much more mobile in terms of her body language, using toe-tilts and batons."
Meghan clearly enjoyed herself, because a source exclusively claimed to Page Six that she "was incredibly relaxed and fun and showed a whole different side to herself." They also said that the "audience laughed a lot" and "didn't know she was [a] guest until she walked out and they went wild."