Twitter Noticed This Glaring Difference Between Meghan Markle's Ellen And Oprah Interviews

Meghan Markle took to the "The Ellen Degeneres Show" on November 18, which was a gigantic surprise to everyone. In addition to this being her first time on, Meghan has not visited a morning talk show in years, per Page Six. In fact, the last time she did a sit-down interview was with Oprah on March 7, which made tsunami-like waves all over social media, especially "across the pond" as they say in the UK. "Meghan and harry's interview with oprah is my version of the superbowl," one Twitter user joked at the time.

Even though it's been months since that bombshell interview dropped, it seems that Meghan's star power has not because Twitter was going wild over her surprise visit to "The Ellen Degeneres Show." One Twitter user claimed."Ellen DeGeneres' video featuring Meghan Markle gets half a million views in an hour." Another Twitter user said, "#MeghanMarkle #DuchessofSussex is so darn beautiful and Real, watching her on #ellen and you can see this is no act, she genuinely loves what she does, and loves helping others. A true Princess!"

Some Twitter users simply enjoyed seeing Meghan's bubbly personality on TV. However, other Twitter users are playing internet detectives, and they think they've spotted a huge difference between her Oprah vs. her Ellen interview.