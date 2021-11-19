The True Meaning Behind Can't Be Together By Adele

After much anticipation, Adele's latest album "30" has finally been released. The singer revealed on her website that the album would contain 12 tracks. But the deluxe edition, exclusively available at Target, contains three bonus tracks: "Wild Wild West," "Easy On Me (with Chris Stapleton)," and "Can't Be Together."

This album comes on the heels of the singer's divorce from her husband Simon Konecki. While Adele told Vogue that she doesn't see her latest work as a "divorce album," the split from her husband and the effect it had on their son Angelo undoubtedly impacted the work. She told the magazine that the album actually morphed into her explaining the family's situation to her son. "He has so many simple questions for me that I can't answer, because I don't know the answer," she said. "I can't make that make sense to a nine-year-old."

One of the questions she said Angelo had was, "Why can't we still live together?" Is that the question she's answering in "Can't Be Together"?