Colleen Ballinger Reveals New Information About Her Twins Amid Their Stay In The Hospital

Colleen Ballinger is one step closer to bringing her newborn twins home. In case you missed it, the YouTube star, more popularly known by her online persona Miranda Sings, recently gave birth to a baby boy and a baby girl. But she wasn't able to bring her little ones home just yet, as they were born prematurely. They weren't supposed to be born until December 27, but they were welcomed to the world on November 6.

On Instagram, Colleen shared how challenging it is to have to leave her babies in the NICU. "This is hard. There are no words to describe the heartbreak I feel when I have to leave my tiny babies at the hospital and go home without them," she wrote. "I cry myself to sleep wishing they were sleeping in their bassinets next to me. I cry when I see their tiny little bodies covered in cords and connected to machines."

However, the internet personality assured everyone that the twins were doing fine. She said that she and her husband Eric are "slowly getting the hang of the NICU parent life." She wrote: "It's hard, but their strength inspires me to stay strong too." Now, as things are looking up, Colleen Ballinger shared a new update: the babies' names.