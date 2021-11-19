Colleen Ballinger Reveals New Information About Her Twins Amid Their Stay In The Hospital
Colleen Ballinger is one step closer to bringing her newborn twins home. In case you missed it, the YouTube star, more popularly known by her online persona Miranda Sings, recently gave birth to a baby boy and a baby girl. But she wasn't able to bring her little ones home just yet, as they were born prematurely. They weren't supposed to be born until December 27, but they were welcomed to the world on November 6.
On Instagram, Colleen shared how challenging it is to have to leave her babies in the NICU. "This is hard. There are no words to describe the heartbreak I feel when I have to leave my tiny babies at the hospital and go home without them," she wrote. "I cry myself to sleep wishing they were sleeping in their bassinets next to me. I cry when I see their tiny little bodies covered in cords and connected to machines."
However, the internet personality assured everyone that the twins were doing fine. She said that she and her husband Eric are "slowly getting the hang of the NICU parent life." She wrote: "It's hard, but their strength inspires me to stay strong too." Now, as things are looking up, Colleen Ballinger shared a new update: the babies' names.
Colleen Ballinger's twins have names
Colleen Ballinger admitted that she wasn't ready when her twins were born. But now it looks like she is, as she just revealed the names of the twins just in time for World Prematurity Day. "So proud of my little premie babies and how strong they are! Here's my little Maisy Jo. Only 3 pounds but she's the strongest girl I know," she wrote on her Instagram Story, unveiling her daughter's name, Maisy Joanne Stocklin. "And here's little Wesley Worm! Only 4 pounds but already trying to eat from a bottle!" she continued, revealing her son's name, Wesley Koy Stocklin.
In a new YouTube video, Ballinger explained the process behind naming her twins. "I went with the letter W," she said, sharing that she wanted the name of her son to be associated with her grandfather, Wayne. "For Maisy... we knew we wanted to pass down my middle name which is May. So we tried to think of a bunch of different versions of the name May. ... When I said Maisy to Eric, he was like, 'Yes, I love Maisy.'"
It will take some time before little Wesley and Maisy come home, but Colleen hopes that they can do it before the holidays. "So proud of my strong, brave, incredible babies!" Colleen wrote in a separate Instagram post. "Pretty sure they will be home by Christmas and I can finally have all 3 of my babies together. It will be the best Christmas ever."