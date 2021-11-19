The True Meaning Behind Love Is A Game By Adele

For nearly a decade and a half, Adele has captured the hearts and minds of vulnerable souls around the world. With her expansive mezzo-soprano vocal range, velvety crooning, and a penchant for harmonic decorations, the British-born singer has risen to be one of the most respected performing artists of this generation. With four studio albums (including November's "30") under her belt, Adele has proven time and time again that her musical proficiency is unparalleled.

With her latest release, "30," arriving on November 19, Adele has already broken a ton of records in the album's short promotion span. Per Sky News, the singer smashed the streaming record in attaining 24 million listens in one week with "Easy on Me" — beating out Ariana Grande's hit single "7 Rings," which registered 16.9 million streams in one week at its height. "Easy on Me," which serves as the record's lead single, also broke another record in receiving the most Spotify streams in a single day — ousting previous winners BTS for their song, "Butter" (via People).

Adroit and tactful in her approach, what sets Adele apart from the rest is her authenticity and humility. Never one to shy away from her feelings, it is this same legitimacy that has brought Adele back on top after a six-year hiatus between "30" and 2015's "25." And despite all the attention "Easy on Me" is receiving, there's another song that is equally deserving of attention — the soulful and heartfelt closer, "Love is a Game."