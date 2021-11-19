Joe Exotic's Health Has Taken A Turn For The Worse

Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, who got featured in the Netflix series "Tiger King," has been facing serious health issues throughout much of 2021. In addition, the reality television star is in the early years of serving a lengthy prison term, despite his efforts to get released. In May, he revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer as he remained incarcerated. The latest health updates regarding the "Tiger King" star suggest Exotic's cancer diagnosis is taking a significant toll on him.

In early November, Exotic shared an update on his cancer via his Instagram page. He explained the doctors had called him with biopsy results, and it was determined the cancer was quite aggressive. As he shared that news, he again insisted he was wrongfully convicted. Despite receiving a 22-year prison sentence, Exotic pleaded, "There is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out." He explained he was especially anxious to be cleared, saying, "So I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones!"

Several months earlier, Exotic's prison sentence was reduced slightly, detailed the Associated Press. However, his convictions for the murder-for-hire plot involving wildlife animal activist rival Carole Baskin stood. Now that his health has taken another bad turn, "Tiger King" fans may wonder if may help him in his fight for freedom.