Joe Exotic's Health Has Taken A Turn For The Worse
Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, who got featured in the Netflix series "Tiger King," has been facing serious health issues throughout much of 2021. In addition, the reality television star is in the early years of serving a lengthy prison term, despite his efforts to get released. In May, he revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer as he remained incarcerated. The latest health updates regarding the "Tiger King" star suggest Exotic's cancer diagnosis is taking a significant toll on him.
In early November, Exotic shared an update on his cancer via his Instagram page. He explained the doctors had called him with biopsy results, and it was determined the cancer was quite aggressive. As he shared that news, he again insisted he was wrongfully convicted. Despite receiving a 22-year prison sentence, Exotic pleaded, "There is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out." He explained he was especially anxious to be cleared, saying, "So I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones!"
Several months earlier, Exotic's prison sentence was reduced slightly, detailed the Associated Press. However, his convictions for the murder-for-hire plot involving wildlife animal activist rival Carole Baskin stood. Now that his health has taken another bad turn, "Tiger King" fans may wonder if may help him in his fight for freedom.
Joe Exotic's cancer prompted a facility move
According to TMZ, Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage got moved to a facility that may better treat his prostate cancer, going from Texas to North Carolina. He remains in federal custody, but TMZ noted the federal medical center in Butner, North Carolina, is believed to have the ability to provide more extensive cancer treatment than the medical facility in Fort Worth, Texas, where Exotic had been.
Exotic's attorney John M. Phillips has continued to work for the "Tiger King's" release. In a chat with Law & Crime Daily, shared on Twitter, Phillips alleged the federal government "hired witnesses, confidential informants, to essentially get words out of Joe's mouth" during the initial investigation. Phillips claimed federal agents told witnesses something along the lines of "'look, this is what the jury needs to hear for Joe to be convicted,'" an allegation he says was not addressed during the trial. He also argued this was "textbook entrapment" and wants Exotic to get a new trial.
Season 2 of "Tiger King" has been released, and Exotic hyped it on Twitter. He wrote, "#tigerking 2 is going to EXPOSE the truth as to what I have been saying for years," adding, "IM INNOCENT." Based on the new developments regarding Exotic's health, it seems the "Tiger King" star may not have the luxury of time to prove his claims.