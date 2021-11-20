What Is Prince Charles Taking Back Home With Him From His First Trip Overseas Since COVID-19 Started?

In light of Queen Elizabeth II's health issues, all eyes are on the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall right now. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' trip to Jordan has been making headlines, as it's their first trip overseas since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The couple met with King Abdullah II and Queen Rania to discuss the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, aka COP26. Regarding the conference in Glasgow, The Jordan Times reported that the future king said, "The talking has gone on for so long, it's time for action on the ground, which is the most important thing of all."

The Washington Post reported that the British Embassy said the royal couple planned to put an "emphasis on combating climate change" during their trip and place a priority on "interfaith tolerance." The Jordan Times noted that Charles praised Jordan's efforts to help refugees. The Prince said, "We all admire Jordan and Your Majesty's efforts in looking after so many refugees coming from all around this area, and the fact that Jordan is so unbelievably hospitable and generous, is truly remarkable." Speaking of remarkable, just wait until you find out what Charles is taking home with him from his first trip overseas.