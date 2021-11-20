What Is Prince Charles Taking Back Home With Him From His First Trip Overseas Since COVID-19 Started?
In light of Queen Elizabeth II's health issues, all eyes are on the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall right now. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' trip to Jordan has been making headlines, as it's their first trip overseas since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The couple met with King Abdullah II and Queen Rania to discuss the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, aka COP26. Regarding the conference in Glasgow, The Jordan Times reported that the future king said, "The talking has gone on for so long, it's time for action on the ground, which is the most important thing of all."
The Washington Post reported that the British Embassy said the royal couple planned to put an "emphasis on combating climate change" during their trip and place a priority on "interfaith tolerance." The Jordan Times noted that Charles praised Jordan's efforts to help refugees. The Prince said, "We all admire Jordan and Your Majesty's efforts in looking after so many refugees coming from all around this area, and the fact that Jordan is so unbelievably hospitable and generous, is truly remarkable." Speaking of remarkable, just wait until you find out what Charles is taking home with him from his first trip overseas.
Prince Charles is bringing back Holy Water from the River Jordan
Prince Charles is bringing back bottles of Holy Water from the River Jordan after his trip to the Middle East. The Daily Mail reported that the Prince of Wales got "five or six dozen bottles" of Holy Water from the river where Jesus was supposedly baptized. Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, will bring back the water for future royal christenings at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace.
The future king and his wife posted on social media during their historic visit to The Baptism Site in Jordan. Charles and Camilla tweeted, "It was particularly special to visit such a significant place for all three monotheistic religions, and where interfaith relations can be celebrated." The Director-General of the Baptism Site, Rustom Mkhjian, told the Daily Mail that the Holy Water would last "indefinitely." Mkhjian continued, "It is pure water blessed from the spot where Jesus was baptized." According to the outlet, royal family tradition insists that royal babies are baptized using water from the River Jordan.
Express UK reported that Charles and Camilla bringing back the special water could be a clue about their granddaughter Lilibet's baptism. There are rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter will be baptized when they return to introduce Lilibet to the family. Princess Beatrice's new daughter, Sienna Elizabeth, is another royal baby who needs to be baptized. Let's hope this is a sign that Harry and Meghan will soon bring Lilibet to meet Queen Elizabeth!