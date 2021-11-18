Why Is Camilla Already Dreading Prince Charles Becoming King?

When Prince Charles first admitted his infidelity in the 1990s to the late-Princess Diana with his longtime mistress, Camilla Parker-Bowles, rumors about the two had already been circulating for years. Although Diana already knew about Charles' affair with Camilla, who was already married in 1973, according to Town & Country, the public perception of the two cheating royals changed once the news broke.

Following Princess Diana's divorce and her tragic death in 1997, Charles and Camilla briefly paused their campaign to legitimize their relationship but eventually carried on, announcing they were engaged in 2005. While Camilla has since held the title of Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth has given thought about her possible promotion, given Charles is next in line to become king. Usually, the wife of a king gets the title of queen, while a queen's husband is only a prince consort, as was the case with Prince Philip. While Charles once suggested to Brian Williams that Camilla could one day become Queen Camilla, her current intended title is princess consort, given the scandalous nature of public perception of their relationship.

Regardless of her title, she is already feeling the nerves as Prince Charles' time as king steadily approaches.