The Real Meaning Of I Needed Christmas By Reba McEntire

Is there anyone who doesn't love Reba McEntire? Like her friend Dolly Parton, McEntire just keeps getting better. Proof that the country music queen continues her reign? The Jason Sudeikis hit show "Ted Lasso" featured McEntire as one of the legendary female country stars that Coach Lasso used to leave tickets for Roy Kent! After building a successful career as a country music star, McEntire became an actor. The country legend became a television star on the CW show "Reba" for six seasons while continuing her musical career. She just dropped the song "I Needed Christmas," which is tied to the Lifetime holiday movie, "Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune."

The holiday movie features McEntire and John Schneider as a divorced former musical duo, forced to spend time together during the holidays ... with a few songs thrown in! The country music star told Billboard, "We had a blast working together ... He was just so good." The "Fancy" singer has had unprecedented success in country music, and singing remains her passion. In October, McEntire dropped her latest album, "Revived, Remixed, Revisited," a reboot of fans' favorite hits. The new album features Black queer artist Lafemmebear on McEntire's remixed anthem "I'm A Survivor" and a duet with Parton.

Like everything Reba McEntire does, her new song "I Needed Christmas" will likely be a hit, and the song's meaning is heartwarming for the holidays.