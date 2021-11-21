The Real Meaning Of I Needed Christmas By Reba McEntire
Is there anyone who doesn't love Reba McEntire? Like her friend Dolly Parton, McEntire just keeps getting better. Proof that the country music queen continues her reign? The Jason Sudeikis hit show "Ted Lasso" featured McEntire as one of the legendary female country stars that Coach Lasso used to leave tickets for Roy Kent! After building a successful career as a country music star, McEntire became an actor. The country legend became a television star on the CW show "Reba" for six seasons while continuing her musical career. She just dropped the song "I Needed Christmas," which is tied to the Lifetime holiday movie, "Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune."
The holiday movie features McEntire and John Schneider as a divorced former musical duo, forced to spend time together during the holidays ... with a few songs thrown in! The country music star told Billboard, "We had a blast working together ... He was just so good." The "Fancy" singer has had unprecedented success in country music, and singing remains her passion. In October, McEntire dropped her latest album, "Revived, Remixed, Revisited," a reboot of fans' favorite hits. The new album features Black queer artist Lafemmebear on McEntire's remixed anthem "I'm A Survivor" and a duet with Parton.
Like everything Reba McEntire does, her new song "I Needed Christmas" will likely be a hit, and the song's meaning is heartwarming for the holidays.
Reba's new Christmas song reminisces about an ex
Reba McEntire's song "I Needed Christmas," is about how holidays can remind us of our exes' good memories and give hope that the love may return. The second verse, "The warmth in every touch is just how I remember / Almost like no time's gone by." The song describes rekindling a romantic spark in the chorus, "Puttin' thoughts in my head and love in my heart / Like we're right back at the start / I needed Christmas to find my way back here to you." The holiday song is even more memorable because it's part of "Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune." The Lifetime holiday movie is a perfect chance to snuggle up to your love (or an ex) and remember the good times you've spent together.
The country music queen is definitely not getting back with her ex, Narvel Blackstock. McEntire was married to Blackstock for 26 years, and her stepson Brandon Blackstock just got divorced from Kelly Clarkson. In 2016, McEntire told CMT's Cody Alan (via The Boot), "The divorce was not my idea. I didn't want it in any shape, form or fashion." But in a 2017 Taste of Country interview, McEntire said she was ready to find love again, explaining, "I think I'm getting close. I think I might be a great companion or partner now."
Regardless of your romantic status, if you want to watch "Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune," the movie premieres on November 26 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.
Reba McEntire's life is better than a movie in 2021
Reba McEntire's life is happy in 2021, and the country music legend is looking ahead. McEntire told Extra (via Wide Open Country) that she and her boyfriend Rex Linn have even talked about marriage! The Oklahoma native and "CSI: Miami" actor met in the early '90s, but reconnected at the pandemic's start.
The couple grew closer after McEntire's mother died in 2020, and it's been full-speed-ahead ever since. Fans had a feeling that the singer was keeping close to Linn. In a 2020 "Good Morning America" interview, McEntire said Linn made her feel like a "giddy teenager again." She said that her romance influenced her music. "I'm in love, so that really inspires me to find love songs, to find happy songs," McEntire said. "I've always been the queen of waltzes, the queen of sad songs, because I just gravitate to those kinds of songs." Aw!
Fans have been in love with McEntire since she was discovered in 1974 when she sang the National Anthem at the National Rodeo Finals in Oklahoma City. According to her website, country artist Red Steagall was also at the rodeo and invited McEntire to Nashville, and the rest is history. But the country queen doesn't rest on her past. Whether it's a duet with Dolly Parton or a new holiday song (and movie) or McEntire's podcast, she's always moving forward. We can't wait to see what one of our favorite redheads does next!