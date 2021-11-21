Megan Thee Stallion's Absence From The AMAs Leaves Fans Seriously Disappointed

Megan Thee Stallion was supposed to perform at the AMA's on November 21, but due to an unexpected personal matter, she had to cancel at the last minute. Many of the BTS Army and Hottie stans were disappointed when they heard the news, like this Twitter user who wrote: "Omg Megan cannot attend the AMAS (((( i was really excited to hear the Butter remix." However, most Twitter users seemed to wish her well, like this one that said: "OMG NOOOO!!! I'm so sorry Megan, we hope whatever is going on in your life gets sorted out as soon as possible, and that someday we'll have a performance with you and @BTS_twt. Take care!!!."

One Twitter user suggested a reason why Megan canceled: "For everyone confused: Megan lost someone really close to her..it most be really hard for her. We will wait the day BTS and Megan preform together." A different Twitter user further elaborated and believes that it could be due to her friend, rapper Young Dolph, being murdered on November 17. "She posted it on her ig few of days ago. Young Dolph, who is a well known rapper in my hometown of Memphis, Tn was tragically murdered Thursday. He was a good friend of hers so she's taking it really hard. Once she's ready, they'll perform together (Hopefully at the concerts)," they said.

Hopefully, Megan Thee Stallion and BTS will eventually link up and give their stans the smash performance they've clearly been craving.