Megan Thee Stallion's Absence From The AMAs Leaves Fans Seriously Disappointed
Grammy award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion was slated to perform with the international superstar group, BTS, at the American Music Awards on November 21, and the internet was ecstatic when the news first dropped. "My poor bisexual heart is not gonna be able to handle bts and megan performing together," one person tweeted. Another excited Twitter user said, "I JUST WANNA SEE BTS AND MEGAN PERFORM."
However, on November 20, Megan tweeted that she unfortunately had to pull out at the last minute. "Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend," Megan wrote. "I'm so sad! I really can't wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!" The rapper did not elaborate on the personal matter that forced her to cancel. However, Megan's announcement isn't sitting well with her "Hotties" fanbase and of course, the BTS "Army", which, according to Time, consists of over 40 million members.
Fans were disappointed but wished Megan well
Megan Thee Stallion was supposed to perform at the AMA's on November 21, but due to an unexpected personal matter, she had to cancel at the last minute. Many of the BTS Army and Hottie stans were disappointed when they heard the news, like this Twitter user who wrote: "Omg Megan cannot attend the AMAS (((( i was really excited to hear the Butter remix." However, most Twitter users seemed to wish her well, like this one that said: "OMG NOOOO!!! I'm so sorry Megan, we hope whatever is going on in your life gets sorted out as soon as possible, and that someday we'll have a performance with you and @BTS_twt. Take care!!!."
One Twitter user suggested a reason why Megan canceled: "For everyone confused: Megan lost someone really close to her..it most be really hard for her. We will wait the day BTS and Megan preform together." A different Twitter user further elaborated and believes that it could be due to her friend, rapper Young Dolph, being murdered on November 17. "She posted it on her ig few of days ago. Young Dolph, who is a well known rapper in my hometown of Memphis, Tn was tragically murdered Thursday. He was a good friend of hers so she's taking it really hard. Once she's ready, they'll perform together (Hopefully at the concerts)," they said.
Hopefully, Megan Thee Stallion and BTS will eventually link up and give their stans the smash performance they've clearly been craving.