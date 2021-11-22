Devastating News About Princess Eugenie's Father-In-Law
Some tragic royal family news has come about on November 22 regarding Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry. Royal Central announced that the princess's father-in-law, George Brooksbank, had died unexpectedly, and the timing was particularly painful.
George was the father of Jack Brooksbank, whom Princess Eugenie married in October of 2018, according to Royal Central. The couple welcomed their first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on February 9, according to the BBC. Baby August was christened on November 21 — at the same time as Mike and Zara Tindall's son, Lucas Philip. The Queen was in attendance at the intimate baptism ceremony, as were several other members of the royal family. Unfortunately, the event must have been somewhat bittersweet for Eugenie and her new family, as not all of the grandparents were able to attend. Here's more on this tough news and the timing that just couldn't be more unfortunate.
Princess Eugenie's father-in-law died after dealing with COVID-19
According to Royal Central, Princess Eugenie's father-in-law, George Brooksbank, died "just days" before the christening of his new grandson, August Brooksbank. The outlet noted that George, who was 75 years old at the time of his death, had contracted COVID-19 earlier this year, and his health never appeared to fully recover.
According to People, George was hospitalized for nine weeks when ill with the coronavirus, including five weeks spent on a ventilator. The outlet noted that the family was told to "prepare for the worst" several times during his illness, but he did appear to recover eventually. In an interview with The Telegraph, Brooksbank praised the NHS for the care he received. "The way I was treated was incredible. Nothing was too much trouble and at no point did I get a sense of a shortage of doctors or nurses or any impression that the service was in any way overwhelmed," he said. We have nothing more to offer but condolences.