Devastating News About Princess Eugenie's Father-In-Law

Some tragic royal family news has come about on November 22 regarding Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry. Royal Central announced that the princess's father-in-law, George Brooksbank, had died unexpectedly, and the timing was particularly painful.

George was the father of Jack Brooksbank, whom Princess Eugenie married in October of 2018, according to Royal Central. The couple welcomed their first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on February 9, according to the BBC. Baby August was christened on November 21 — at the same time as Mike and Zara Tindall's son, Lucas Philip. The Queen was in attendance at the intimate baptism ceremony, as were several other members of the royal family. Unfortunately, the event must have been somewhat bittersweet for Eugenie and her new family, as not all of the grandparents were able to attend. Here's more on this tough news and the timing that just couldn't be more unfortunate.