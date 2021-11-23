Annie And David Have One Piece Of Advice For 90 Day Co-Star Debbie's Run On The Single Life - Exclusive

"90 Day Fiance" has a knack for drama, but few stars stir it up like Debbie Johnson. The single mother first appeared alongside her son Colt Johnson in Season 6, where she helped him navigate his relationship with Larissa Dos Santos Lima. She instantly became known for her underhanded remarks as she shuffled around in the background of the couple's most explosive arguments (see: the "Who is against the queen will die!" incident, which has since been memorialized on novelty coffee mugs).

Fast forward to the Season 1 Tell-All of "90 Day: The Single Life," and a star had been born. Debbie was hurling so many insults that Shaun Robinson could barely get a word in edgewise — an impressive feat for the supporting cast. Not long after, the former go-go dancer got a makeover and revealed her starring role in Season 2, which follows the widow as she navigates dating in her 60s. Will she find love? Fans are hoping — and those fans include her former castmates, David and Annie Toborowsky.

David and Annie's story reads like a crash course on how relationships can endure reality TV. The couple went through the ringer building a life in the United States during Season 5 of the flagship series, but they've come out the other side with appearances in no less than eight spin-offs. With great experience comes great knowledge, and the pair exclusively shared some advice for Debbie as she dips her toes back in the dating pool.