Everything We Know About Colton Underwood's New Show

According to Variety, "Coming Out Colton" will follow Colton Underwood as he comes out to various people in his life. On November 23, the former "Bachelor" star posted the show's promotional poster on Instagram and revealed that the photo used —one of him smiling at the ground — was taken right after he came out to his father, which he called "one of the most meaningful parts of [his] coming out journey." Variety also reports the series "will address the controversy that surrounded him coming out," which seems to point to the issues with Cassie Randolph.

"I never want people to think that I'm coming out to change the narrative, or to brush over and not take responsibility for my actions," he told Variety in an interview earlier this year. Of course, it remains to be seen how viewers will respond once the show finally airs. Shortly after the series was announced, a Change.org petition urging Netflix to cancel the series amid Colton's abuse allegations garnered more than 35,000 signatures.

Detractors also noted Colton's status as a "hunky" white cisgender man arguably helped him land the docuseries, per Variety. Nicole Garcia, a transgender pastor who appears in the show, acknowledged this, but ultimately said, "... we can either completely rail against [the show], or we can try to use it to raise visibility."