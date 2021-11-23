Everything We Know About Colton Underwood's New Show
Former "Bachelor" star Colton Underwood rocked Bachelor Nation when he came out as gay earlier this year (even though comedian Billy Eichner happened to predict he'd be "the first gay Bachelor" just two episodes into his season!).
Before coming out, Colton had been the subject of negative press regarding his alleged mistreatment of his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph, who won Colton's season of "The Bachelor." TMZ reported that Cassie filed for a restraining order against Colton, claiming he sent her several harassing texts and even admitted to putting a tracking device on her car. She also claimed he took "obsessive walks" to her home late at night. Yikes.
So when rumors of Colton potentially getting a show surfaced, there were mixed reactions, with some even suggesting the former football star hoped it would distract from the controversy. Whether you believe that or not, "Coming Out Colton" premieres December 3 on Netflix — and here's everything we know about the show so far.
"Coming Out Colton" will address the critics
According to Variety, "Coming Out Colton" will follow Colton Underwood as he comes out to various people in his life. On November 23, the former "Bachelor" star posted the show's promotional poster on Instagram and revealed that the photo used —one of him smiling at the ground — was taken right after he came out to his father, which he called "one of the most meaningful parts of [his] coming out journey." Variety also reports the series "will address the controversy that surrounded him coming out," which seems to point to the issues with Cassie Randolph.
"I never want people to think that I'm coming out to change the narrative, or to brush over and not take responsibility for my actions," he told Variety in an interview earlier this year. Of course, it remains to be seen how viewers will respond once the show finally airs. Shortly after the series was announced, a Change.org petition urging Netflix to cancel the series amid Colton's abuse allegations garnered more than 35,000 signatures.
Detractors also noted Colton's status as a "hunky" white cisgender man arguably helped him land the docuseries, per Variety. Nicole Garcia, a transgender pastor who appears in the show, acknowledged this, but ultimately said, "... we can either completely rail against [the show], or we can try to use it to raise visibility."