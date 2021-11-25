What Did Howard Stern Say About Running For President In The Future?

Howard Stern once ran as a Libertarian in New York's gubernatorial race in 1994, per The Hill. And Hank Morris, a former Democratic political consultant, said back then that Stern was the most solid choice at the time. "It is a real wild card, and with politics being so unhinged, the way modern politics is, who knows what can happen," Morris told The New York Times. According to The Washington Post, Stern eventually dropped out due to his refusal to comply with New York's requirement for candidates to submit financial disclosures.

It's been over 27 years since Morris claimed that politics were "so unhinged," and some might say nothing has changed. It might be good news for Stern, because he is flirting with the idea of getting back into the political arena again. Stern believes America might need him — but not as a governor — this time as president. Stern also believes he would be a formidable opponent against his old friend, former Republican president Donald Trump, and knows exactly what his first decision will be once he wins the oval office.