The Real Reason Sean Hannity Corrected Donald Trump Live On Air

It's pretty safe to say that Sean Hannity is one of former President Donald Trump's biggest supporters. The Fox News host has repeatedly spoken out in support of the businessman and the two have regularly chatted with one another on the controversial network, which seems to be Trumps' go to.

Such a big fan of Trump is Hannity that there were even rumors the news host actually allegedly helped to write an ad for his campaign in 2020. It was claimed in Mike Bender's 2020 book, "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," that there was a video referred to as "the Hannity ad" and "the one Hannity wrote" in Trump circles which allegedly only ran during Hannity's show. The ad in question reportedly referred to President Joe Biden as "a 47-year swamp creature" who hasn't accomplished anything and supported a "radical, socialist Green New Deal." Trump himself is also reported to have not disputed the fact that Hannity wrote the ad.

But that's not all. New York Times' Jim Rutenberg even reported in 2016 that Hannity had been acting as somewhat of an informal advisor to Trump. The journalist claimed that three sources close to Trump had suggested "Hannity was behaving as if he wanted a role in a possible Trump administration."

But it looks like the two — who are pretty much joined at the hip — just experienced a little contention on air. Trouble in paradise?