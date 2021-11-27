This Documentary Is Hitting A Bit Too Close To Home For Chrissy Teigen
The secrets are out about early 2000s label Von Dutch, as a new Hulu documentary chronicling the rise and fall of the popular brand is shocking fashionistas, pop culture enthusiasts, and even celebs like Chrissy Teigen.
"The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For" follows the establishment of Von Dutch in what Vogue calls "a story filled with betrayal, attempted murder, sabotage, and backstabbing." In a sneak preview of the documentary, queen of Y2K fashion Paris Hilton is seen talking about the "iconic" brand that she later dubbed a fashion no-no. "[Von Dutch] was free, it was playful, it was cute, it was iconic," Hilton said in the documentary, before revealing she and ex-bestie Nicole Richie were given a shopping spree for their early 2000s reality hit "The Simple Life." "He gave us whatever we wanted," Hilton continued. "We came out with 50 shopping bags, and that was our uniform for the show."
According to Elle Australia, despite Hilton's loyalty to the brand back in her early days as a socialite, the star declared the brand a fashion faux pas in 2018. "I would never wear a Von Dutch hat again even though I, like, wore them, like, every single day before," Hilton said. Luckily for Von Dutch, Hilton wasn't the only celeb seen out in about in their trucker hats. Stars like Britney Spears, Pamela Anderson, and Gwen Stefani were also responsible for its popularity, and Teigen has a lot to thank the brand for, too.
John Legend proposed to Chrissy Teigen thanks to this Y2K fashion brand
The new Hulu documentary, "The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For," is shocking the fashion world, as Ed Boswell, Mike Cassel, and Bobby Vaughn all claim they are responsible for the popular trucker hats that took the early 2000s by storm, revealing some of their deepest secrets along the way.
Chrissy Teigen first caught wind of the doc thanks to a few helpful fans on Twitter, who suggested the star watch the story behind Von Dutch. "Watching now. Wowwww," Teigen wrote. The former Sports Illustrated model went on to admit she credited Von Dutch for the launch of her modeling career. "Mike [Cassel] hired me for my Ed Hardy days like 15 years ago. I'm sad at his situation. He was always very cool to me." Along with Von Dutch, Ed Hardy became another popular brand for celebs in the early 2000s, with Teigen adding, "yes Ed hardy lol it was coveted then I swear."
Yet for Teigen, her relationship with Cassel wasn't just good for her career; it also helped her find her husband, John Legend. Speaking to People in 2020, the Grammy award -winning singer revealed the moment he knew Teigen was the one came at an Ed Hardy fashion show. "This was the year I proposed to you," Legend said to Teigen. "After seeing you in the Ed Hardy show, I was convinced you were the woman I wanted to spend the rest of my life with."