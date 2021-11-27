This Documentary Is Hitting A Bit Too Close To Home For Chrissy Teigen

The secrets are out about early 2000s label Von Dutch, as a new Hulu documentary chronicling the rise and fall of the popular brand is shocking fashionistas, pop culture enthusiasts, and even celebs like Chrissy Teigen.

"The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For" follows the establishment of Von Dutch in what Vogue calls "a story filled with betrayal, attempted murder, sabotage, and backstabbing." In a sneak preview of the documentary, queen of Y2K fashion Paris Hilton is seen talking about the "iconic" brand that she later dubbed a fashion no-no. "[Von Dutch] was free, it was playful, it was cute, it was iconic," Hilton said in the documentary, before revealing she and ex-bestie Nicole Richie were given a shopping spree for their early 2000s reality hit "The Simple Life." "He gave us whatever we wanted," Hilton continued. "We came out with 50 shopping bags, and that was our uniform for the show."

According to Elle Australia, despite Hilton's loyalty to the brand back in her early days as a socialite, the star declared the brand a fashion faux pas in 2018. "I would never wear a Von Dutch hat again even though I, like, wore them, like, every single day before," Hilton said. Luckily for Von Dutch, Hilton wasn't the only celeb seen out in about in their trucker hats. Stars like Britney Spears, Pamela Anderson, and Gwen Stefani were also responsible for its popularity, and Teigen has a lot to thank the brand for, too.