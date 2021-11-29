Michael Cohen Explains Why Prosecutors Could Indict Trump At Any Moment
He may have avoided being convicted by the Senate in two different impeachment trials, but former president (and possible future Republican presidential candidate) Donald Trump isn't quite out of the legal woods yet. In fact, according to the former POTUS' former lawyer and so-called "fixer" Michael Cohen, prosecutors could indict Trump at any moment. What's more, according to reporting in The Guardian, Cohen thinks prosecutors could win their case.
There's obviously a lot going on here, but for a (very) brief recap: Prosecutors in New York City are currently looking into the former president's company, the Trump Organization, on suspicion of tax evasion and other possible frauds. Cohen, who no longer works for Trump, is most famous as the lawyer who made the cash payment to Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who alleged that Trump had an affair with her. Cohen then famously flipped on Trump in a deposition, and was subsequently sent to prison, per Vanity Fair.
So, what does Cohen have to say now?
Michael Cohen claims Trump is 'guilty of his own crimes'
Speaking to NBC's "Meet the Press," Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen alleged that Trump is "guilty of his own crimes," but that he did help the former president in fudging the numbers when reporting the worth of his own assets. Cohen also said in the interview that Manhattan prosecutors are looking into the whole Trump family — but he didn't want to give away specifics for fear of tipping the family off.
"They are going after Donald. They're going after Don Jr, Eric, Ivanka, a whole slew of individuals, family as well," Cohen claimed, adding that he is "not their only witness, and most importantly, what I gave to them are thousands and thousands of documents." The former Trump insider went on to state, "Every statement that I make, I've backed up with documentary evidence. I truly believe that they can indict Donald Trump tomorrow if they really wanted, and be successful."
Prosecutors have already made some high-profile indictments, including indicting the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, according to The Guardian.