Michael Cohen Explains Why Prosecutors Could Indict Trump At Any Moment

He may have avoided being convicted by the Senate in two different impeachment trials, but former president (and possible future Republican presidential candidate) Donald Trump isn't quite out of the legal woods yet. In fact, according to the former POTUS' former lawyer and so-called "fixer" Michael Cohen, prosecutors could indict Trump at any moment. What's more, according to reporting in The Guardian, Cohen thinks prosecutors could win their case.

There's obviously a lot going on here, but for a (very) brief recap: Prosecutors in New York City are currently looking into the former president's company, the Trump Organization, on suspicion of tax evasion and other possible frauds. Cohen, who no longer works for Trump, is most famous as the lawyer who made the cash payment to Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who alleged that Trump had an affair with her. Cohen then famously flipped on Trump in a deposition, and was subsequently sent to prison, per Vanity Fair.

So, what does Cohen have to say now?