Royal Official Reveals Queen Elizabeth's Guilty Pleasure

After a hard day's work, it's nice to sit back with a glass of wine and reflect on the whims of life. As the leader of 14 Commonwealth Realms (Barbados recently departed in November), Queen Elizabeth oversees a massive amount of work and more. And as the queen approaches her 70th year on the throne, she definitely deserves to unwind at night.

And let's not forget, it's well-known that the queen loved her nightly martinis. In October, however, she was forced to give up the nightly ritual (via Vanity Fair) per doctor's orders, but that hasn't stopped her from partaking in other alcohol-related indulgences. According to royal sommelier Demetri Walters (via the Daily Mail), the queen still enjoys wine with her dinner, though he notes, "It's bad for her joints, and she can't drink too much when she's doing all these royal engagements."

She has become pickier with her wine choices, however. "I choose for the Queen, but she's quite exacting, as she doesn't drink much wine at the moment," said Walters. Perhaps she still laments over her days of indulging in bone-dry gin martinis. A royal friend noted that the queen giving up her favorite drink was "not really a big deal for her [as] she is not a big drinker... But it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she's having to give up one of very few pleasures" (via Vanity Fair).