Paulina Porizkova Reveals More Chilling Claims About How Toxic Her Marriage Really Was

In a new interview on Amanda de Cadenet's podcast "The Conversation," Paulina Porizkova opens up further about the dynamic between her and her late estranged husband, Ric Ocasek, sharing some problematic details in the process. "I construed his interest as love, but for him, I think it was more of an obsession. He was obsessed with me," Porizkova shared. "And because he was obsessed with me, it felt like the ultimate love," she continued, saying she was "confused" by his actions while they were happening.

Porizkova also touches on the prospect of growing up, but feeling like her changes were limited through Ocasek's perspective of who she was. "I didn't realize for a very long time that when you are a treasured possession, opposed to as a person who is loved, you don't get change, you don't get to grow, you don't get to get older," she reflected. "You are very limited in your usefulness. You have to be the person that they're obsessed with."

The former model further described her transformation in their relationship as "Pygmalion" as she continued to grow and get more famous. "He took me under his wing, he told me what to wear, he told me what to do," she continued. "I conformed to his wishes because not doing so would risk losing his love and his love was more important to me than any career or any friends or anything I wanted to read or do."