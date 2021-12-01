Jennifer Coolidge Opens Up About Her COVID-19 Weight Gain

The pandemic has been hard for everyone — including celebrities. With most gyms, fitness centers, and other wellness establishments temporarily closed, our favorite stars found it difficult to maintain their physique, and many of them opened up about how they weren't immune to the pandemic-induced weight gain.

Gwyneth Paltrow once admitted on the "Art of Wellbeing" podcast that she lost 11 pounds, but only after gaining "a lot of weight" during quarantine. Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at a commenter who asked if she had gotten pregnant since it seemed that she put on some extra pounds, saying (via ET), "This is the shape of my body. I gained a few pounds over this quarantine time, and I love my body and I'm proud of my shape." Gayle King also poked fun at her weight gain and shared on Instagram how it will take her some time to be back to her ideal weight. "Fatter than I've been in long time," she wrote. "Ideal weight says Dr is 163... not happening anytime soon .. blaming corona quarantine & Halloween candy corns I just bought! Make it stop!"

Even Jennifer Coolidge, who is known for her voluptuous physique, revealed that she had packed on more pounds than she would have wanted due to the pandemic. In fact, she almost turned down a role over it.